CGI Receives Task Order to Create Data Management Environment for Department of Interior

CGI has received a three-year, $3.3 million task order from the Department of the Interior to create a modernized data management environment (DME) for the collection and disbursement of federal and Indian royalties. If all options are exercised, the task order could amount to $12.9 million.

The new DME intends to allow the Office of Natural Resources Revenue, the arm of the DoI providing the task order, to aid the department’s management of oil, gas and other natural resources, the information technology and business consulting firm announced Tuesday.

“We will leverage a proven, innovative and secure cloud-based data management environment solution that supports ONRR in its mission of ensuring the full and fair collection and disbursement of federal and Indian royalties for use of public and renewable energy and mineral resources,” said CGI Senior Vice President Stefan Becker .

Under the task order, CGI is expected to facilitate large-scale data ingestion, consolidation and dissemination by utilizing Amazon Web Services native tools and Snowflake’s platform-as-a-service solution.

Users of the DME are expected to benefit from self-service data access as well as user-generated reports and improved data quality, access and transparency.

In Nov. 2021, CGI was tapped to modernize the General Services Administration’s acquisition process by developing the Common Catalog Program, replacing the desktop-based Schedule Input Program.

They will perform this work via another cloud-based system, DevSecOps , and the process will similarly revolve around data management.