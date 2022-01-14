Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Boeing 757 Lavatory Design Entrusted to Collins Aerospace for Customizable Plan

2 mins read

The Boeing Company has tapped Collins Aerospace to design lavatories for the 737 family of aircraft in the long-term going forward.

The aerospace contractor announced Wednesday that they were interested in maintaining and growing their relationship with Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies-owned business, with whom they’ve been working since 2013.

“We believe this lavatory will be the standard for single-aisle aircraft for years to come,” added Troy Brunk, president of Interiors for Collins Aerospace.

Brunk continued, “The next-generation lavatory enables a degree of choice not typically afforded narrow-body operators, with the flexibility and integrated technology for simple and efficient customization and installation of upgrades.”

The newly designed lavatory features a modular design, touchless functionality, micro-LED lighting and a centralized computing system. The latter feature is expected to personalize the passenger experience, improve airline operability and prepare for future integration of technology.

Customization is a key attraction of the new 757 lavatories. Collins’ design is intended to be “bespoke” to a given customer’s needs, offering a number of a la carte details, including a variation accessible to passengers of all mobilities.

Lavatories will be equipped with standardized touchless faucets and available upgrades for touchless toilet flush, waste bin, soap dispenser and toilet seat/lid.

Of Boeing and Collins’ partnership, Cynthia Muklevicz, Collins Aerospace vice president of business development, remarked, “Years of cooperation, hard work and innovation have culminated in a final product that provides increased airline value, a clear path for future technology integration and improved passenger amenities.”

The new lavatories will premiere in 2025 on new 757 airplanes.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:

You might be interested in