AT&T Expands Broadband Service Through New $14B Affordable Connectivity Program

A partnership between AT&T and Cricket Wireless has opened enrollment for the Federal Communications Commission’s new Affordable Connectivity Program , which aims to lower the cost of broadband connectivity service for eligible customers.

As authorized by the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act , the ACP provides monthly service discounts to eligible households to increase the amount of citizens with affordable internet access for school, work, healthcare and other online services, AT&T said Friday.

AT&T’s participation in the ACP aligns with the company’s mission to close the “digital divide” through expanded and accessible internet connectivity.

Under the ACP, eligible households will receive up to $30 in monthly service discounts, while internet service will be discounted by $75 for eligible tribal land households. Benefits may be applied to new or existing home internet or wireless services from AT&T and Cricket Wireless.

The new $14 billion ACP replaces the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which expired at the end of 2021.

Existing benefits for current EBB enrollees are effective through March 1, 2022, at which time some benefit recipients may be required to undergo eligibility reverification. New applicants can confirm their eligibility with the National Verifier to enroll in the ACP.

Additionally, the ACP has introduced new qualifying factors for the ACP. To view eligibility requirements and enroll in the ACP, visit acpbenefit.org