Former Senate Staffer Arun Seraphin Now NDIA Emerging Tech Institute’s Deputy Director

Arun Seraphin, former Senate Armed Services Committee professional staff member, has moved to the National Defense Industrial Association‘s Emerging Technologies Institute to serve as deputy director.

Seraphin will have responsibility for the strategic direction, research priorities and studies and policy projects of the institute that produces analyses related to U.S. national defense technologies, NDIA said Tuesday.

He brings to the institute experience supporting lawmakers in their Department of Defense oversight responsibilities, which include looking over Pentagon budgets, civilian nominations and defense legislative initiatives.

He also worked at the White House Office of Science and Technology, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Institute of Defense Analysis and the House of Representatives.

“Arun helped shape many elements of the Defense Department’s science and technology enterprise,” pointed out Mark Lewis, executive director of ETI.