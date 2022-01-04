Army Seeks Info on Engineering Services for Stinger Missile

The U.S. Army has posted a request for information on potential sources of engineering services for Stinger missiles as part of its planning and market research initiatives.

According to the SAM.gov notice, services are meant for the weapon system used by the military and foreign allies as low-altitude air defense against attack or aerial observation by drones, rotary or fixed-wing aircraft.

The RFI details military needs for system engineering, manufacturing, logistical, test equipment and other support services for the missiles and associated launchers of the U.S. and its Foreign Military Sales customers.

Stinger is a short-range guided missile system that is man-portable and can be shoulder-fired or platform launched to provide ground forces with protection against aerial threats. It features a high-explosive, hit-to-kill warhead and infrared counter-countermeasure capabilities to engage targets.

Responses to the RFI are due Jan. 7.