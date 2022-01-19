Army Needs Industry Expertise for Problem Solving Environment

U.S. Army Special Operations seeks contributors to the development of a prototype environment for technology problem solving spanning multiple categories.

USASOC said Tuesday in a SAM.gov notice it asks potential contributors for ideas that can address issues associated with complex data integration.

USASOC’s Enterprise Cloud Management Office envisions a cloud-based environment where multiple, industry-based problem solvers can work together to address issues with the support of an environment manager.

ECMO needs the capability to observe data interoperability while following the Defense Information Systems Agency’s zero trust architecture standards. The office requires running this capability in a hybrid/multi-cloud infrastructure while aligning with modern SecDevOps approaches.

The environment is intended to help the Army address these needs, as well as workforce matters, via commercial cloud services, artificial intelligence and machine learning for informed decision making.

Interested parties may submit participation responses through Feb. 8th.