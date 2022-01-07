Aly Bonilla Named VP of Investor Relations at BlackSky; Johan Broekhuysen Quoted

Aly Bonilla has been appointed vice president of investor relations at BlackSky Technology , a Herndon, Virginia-based geospatial intelligence company.

With nearly 25 years of financial management and investor relations experience, Bonilla is expected to help advance BlackSky’s investor relations strategy and act as a primary liaison between the company, its shareholders and the investment community, BlackSky reported Wednesday.

Bonilla will report directly to Johan Broekhuysen , BlackSky’s chief financial officer.

“Aly is a seasoned financial executive who brings a unique perspective and extensive experience in investor relations and financial planning for large, established companies, which will enhance BlackSky’s commitment to deliver long-term shareholder value and elevate our profile among analysts and investors,” said Broekhuysen.

Previously, Bonilla was vice president of investor relations for ORBCOMM, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication solutions provider. He also headed up investor relations at Office Depot, and occupied senior-level corporate finance positions at ADT, Tyco Simplex Grinnell and AutoNation.

With experience in financial planning and analysis, as well as operational finance, Bonilla holds a designation from Investor Relations Charter (IRC), which recognizes executives who demonstrate achievements in investor relations.

Bonilla’s appointment follows BlackSky’s slew of recent hirings in the third quarter of 2021 ahead of its merger with Osprey Technology Acquisition in Sep. 2021, which took the company public.