Aerospace Corporation Exec John Plumb Nominated for DOD Space Policy Role

John Plumb, principal director and chief of government relations at the Aerospace Corporation, has been nominated to serve as the assistant secretary of defense for space policy, the Senate Armed Services Committee said Thursday.

He testified before SASC including Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who chairs the committee. SASC recorded a video of the meeting.

“I would like to thank President Biden, Secretary Austin and Deputy Secretary Hicks for their trust in me and in my ability to continue serving the nation if confirmed as the first Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy,” Plumb said.

The nominee also serves as a commanding officer for the U.S. Navy Reserve, where he supports the Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet or COMSUBPAC’s Undersea Warfare Operations Headquarters.