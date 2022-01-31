Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Accenture Federal Wins Contract from IRS to Retool, Strengthen Identity Theft and Fraud Detection

1 min read

Accenture Federal Services has landed a five-year, $73 million contract award from the Internal Revenue Service to create and implement a system to detect identity theft and fraud.

The public sector subsidiary of Accenture announced Monday that AFS will continue their 40-year history of collaboration with the IRS by offering technologies and analytics that aim to verify taxpayer income, alert individual fraud and enforce tax legislation.

Elaine Beeman, senior managing director and AFS civilian portfolio lead, said that AFS looks forward to enabling the IRS to strengthen its anomaly detection.

She added, “our work includes a host of enterprise modernization initiatives, including cloud architecture, automation, testing, and agile methodologies to help the IRS create more value.”

In the endeavor, AFS will specifically be collaborating with the IRS Return Review Program.

Past AFS and IRS projects have included work on the Affordable Care Act and the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act. They have also partnered on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the Taxpayer First Act.

AFS recently received a ten-year, $200 million task order from the Transportation Security Administration to provide flight adaptive maintenance and Tier 3 support services.

The company also acquired Novetta, an advanced analytics company, in August 2021.

