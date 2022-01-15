Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

New FITARA Scorecard: 15 Agencies Graded F on Transition to Modern Telecommunications Contract

1 min read

Several agencies have received failing marks on their progress to transition to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions modern telecommunications contract vehicle from the expiring Networx deal, Nextgov reported Thursday.

The recently released 12th biannual Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act scorecard shows that 15 agencies received an F on the transition category, an increase from just two in July and five in December 2020.

Despite the poor marks, all 24 graded agencies received an A for their work on optimizing their respective data centers.

Following the release, the House Oversight and Reform’s government operations subcommittee was set to hear on Thursday suggestions on improving how FITARA scorecards measure an agency’s modernization progress with accuracy.

