USSOUTHCOM Eyes Expanded Space Partnerships in Americas; Andrew Croft Quoted

A top U.S. Southern Command official has revealed plans for a new southern space component aimed at improving the organization’s relationship with partner countries in the Americas, Air Force Magazine reported Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Andrew Croft, USSOUTHCOM military deputy commander, told the publication that the upcoming component will work with U.S. Space Command and U.S. Space Force to contribute space domain awareness information to protect resources and prevent crime in the region.

According to Croft, plans include the expansion of the organization’s Air Forces Southern group in Arizona to a small team at the Miami combatant command headquarters that would include initial personnel of fewer than 10 planners and trainers.

“I think it’ll grow slowly over time as we do more space operations here in the AOR,” the general explained.

The planned expansion into the Americas is part of a U.S. strategy to compete with Russian and Chinese influence in the region, where the two adversary countries have already installed space facilities.