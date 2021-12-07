USCYBERCOM & International Partners Demo Collaborative Cyber Defense

U.S. Cyber Command demonstrated collective cyber defense with international partners during the CYBER FLAG 21-1 exercise, which ran from Nov. 15 to 20 at Joint Base Suffolk in Virginia.

The exercise employed USCYBERCOM’s real-time virtual training environment with the participation of 12 countries including the U.K., Sweden, Canada, Germany, Norway and France, the command said Friday. Germany physically participated in the event while the other foreign countries took part virtually.

Participants detected simulated threats then came up with network hardening approaches during the exercise.

“Threats in the cyber domain have no geographic boundaries, so the cyber threats that can confront any given country can easily spill into another country,” said Elizabeth Phu, principal director of cyber policy at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

CYBER FLAG 21-1 is part of a wider DOD effort to bolster all-domain defense.