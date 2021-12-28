/

Tinker AFB Team Achieves Depot Maintenance Milestone for Work on KC-46A Tankers

1 min read

The U.S. Air Force’s 568th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in Oklahoma has completed maintenance work on 23 KC-46A Pegasus aircraft ahead of schedule, averaging a 35-day turnaround time for each tanker.

The 568th AMXS, a Federal Aviation Administration-designated military repair station for commercial derivative aircraft, completed the depot maintenance milestone over a year after the first KC-46A landed at Tinker Air Force Base in September 2020, the Air Force said Monday.

The achievement also came despite the Boeing 767-based aircraft still being in its initial operational test and evaluation phase, given that most depot maintenance programs start only after a vehicle reaches initial operational capability.

It marks the first year of depot production at Tinker, where a $755 million KC-46A sustainment campus is being built with a planned 14 docks, engine test cell, systems integration laboratory and administration space.

