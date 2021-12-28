Susan Hubbard Named Oak Ridge National Lab Deputy for Science & Tech

Susan Hubbard, a scientific leader and researcher, will assume the role of deputy for science and technology at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) on March 1st.

She will oversee ORNL’s research portfolio, including environmental and biological research, computing and computational sciences, energy science and technology, materials science, national security sciences, isotope research and development, neutron sciences and fission and fusion energy, the national lab said Monday.

Hubbard is associate lab director at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Earth and Environmental Sciences Area. She is also a senior scientist at Berkeley Lab and a full professor adjunct within the department of environmental science, policy and management at the University of California in Berkeley.

She has published over 150 papers on hydrogeophysics and started her national lab career as an earth scientist.

Hubbard said Oak Ridge National Lab has a breadth, depth and history of fundamental scientific discoveries, tech advances and innovative platforms aimed at addressing the challenges facing the country and that she is excited to have opportunity to help shape ORNL’s future and its contributions to the Department of Energy’s mission.

Hubbard is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Geological Society of America and the American Geophysical Union.