Senate Bill Calls for VA EHR Modernization Transparency

Two senators have introduced a bill that would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to submit electronic health record modernization project reports to Congress on a periodic basis.

Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., sponsored the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act to mandate transparency and accountability from the department on its ongoing project, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee said Tuesday.

Under the proposed bill, the VA secretary must periodically give updates on how much money is being spent on the program along with performance and outcome metrics.

The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee leaders took legislative action after the department’s inspector general office raised concerns over cost estimation and reporting problems with the EHR upgrade effort.