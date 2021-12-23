Secret Service Appoints Special Agent Roy Dotson as Pandemic Fraud Recovery Coordinator

The U.S. Secret Service has selected Roy Dotson, assistant special agent in charge, to coordinate investigations into deceitful COVID-19 relief applications as the agency’s national pandemic fraud recovery coordinator.

Dotson will work with financial institutions, money services businesses, U.S. attorneys and other federal agencies to seize pandemic relief funds that were received using illicit means, USSS said Tuesday.

He will also lead the organization’s cyber fraud task forces in looking into money laundering schemes involving cryptocurrencies and unwilling victims.

“The Secret Service is hitting the ground running, trying to recover everything we can, including funds stolen from both federal and state programs,” explained Dotson.

As of Dec 21, the Secret Service has arrested over 100 fraudulent individuals and recovered more than $1.2 billion and returned over $2.3 billion in unemployment insurance and Small Business Administration loan and grant programs.