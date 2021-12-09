Pravina Raghavan Joins NIST as Manufacturing Extension Partnership Director

Pravina Raghavan, a two-decade business advisory professional, has joined the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as director of NIST’s Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

She will lead the public-private partnership that backs manufacturing companies in new product development, supply chain and business expansion pursuits, NIST said Tuesday.

Raghavan rejoins the federal government from Empire State Development, where she worked as executive vice president in the small business and technology development division of New York’s primary economic development agency.

Her government service also includes time as a senior adviser at the Department of Commerce and deputy associate administrator of the Small Business Administration’s Office of Investment and Innovation.

Earlier in her career, Raghavan spent more than six years at AT&T.