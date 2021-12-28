NAVAIR Program Official Tom Rudowsky Set for Deputy Commander Role; Commander Vice Adm. Carl Chebi Quoted

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has named Tom Rudowsky, its deputy program executive officer for tactical aircraft programs, as the organization’s upcoming deputy commander.

Rudowsky, a long-time U.S. Navy official, will take over the vacant leadership role from Acting Deputy Commander Jerry Short in the middle of January, the naval organization said Wednesday.

The current DPEO(T) previously served as NAVAIR’s sustainment group director, assistant commander for logistics and industrial operations and air vehicle engineering department, research and engineering group director.

He was also previously director of the integrated battlespace simulation and test department at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland.

“Tom is a strategic leader, with the ability to drive positive change that will have a meaningful and lasting impact on fleet capabilities and readiness,” noted NAVAIR Commander Vice Adm. Carl Chebi.