MDA Seeks IT, Cyber Management Services for CIO Operations

The Missile Defense Agency is soliciting information technology and cybersecurity management services in support of MDA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer.

MDA said Tuesday in a SAM notice it launched the solicitation as part of the Technical, Engineering, Advisory and Management Support-Next or TEAMS-Next procurement.

The future contractor would perform IT/CM assistance and advisory services for the agency’s CIO office.

Interested parties may submit proposals through Jan. 31, 2022, after registering a proposal manager, who may access needed training on the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment solicitation module. Companies interested in serving as subcontractors must submit a proposal separate from that of their intended prime contractor.