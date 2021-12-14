KPMG Exec Kristyn Jones to be Nominated Air Force Comptroller

Kristyn Jones, a managing director of the federal advisory practice at professional services firm KPMG, will be nominated by President Biden to serve as comptroller and assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management, the White House said Monday.

In her current role, Jones provides consulting services to federal clients in matters related to financial and business management and technology.

She previously served as deputy assistant secretary for financial information management at the U.S. Army, a financial manager in the Office of Naval Research and director of enterprise transition planning for the Department of Defense Business Transformation Agency.

Jones worked at Advanced Micro Devices and Capital One after service as Army military intelligence officer earlier in her career.

If confirmed, she would fill in the position vacated by John Roth, who oversaw budget and fiscal matters at both the Air Force and Space Force.