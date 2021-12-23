GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn Discusses Center for Government Contracting Impact on Research, Education, Collaboration Training

The George Mason University School of Business’ Center for Government Contracting has released its 2021 Report on Thursday breaking down the year’s achievements and features a foreword from GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn , executive director of the center and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner.

“It’s been a tremendous year of growth for the Center. While COVID continues to affect us all, we are grateful that our work is becoming more and more impactful in the government contracting community,” said McGinn. “As we conclude our third program year, we have continued to focus around our three lines of effort: research, education & training, and collaboration.”

GovCon Expert Jerry McGinn highlighted the Center’s three million dollars in DoD-funded research studies in areas such as defense finance, pricing, small business, and intellectual property. He discussed the expansion of the Center’s board of advisors, its collaboration efforts and the launch of its GovCon Student Ambassadors in education and training.

You can read the full 2021 Report from the Center for Government Contracting right here .