DOE Needs Info on Scaling Renewable Fuels

The Department of Energy seeks market information on technologies that can scale up and test renewable diesel, marine and aviation fuels.

DOE said Thursday its request for information titled “Overcoming Barriers to Renewable Fuel Scale-Up and Demonstration” asks biofuel producers and technologists for input about scaling these technologies.

The RFI also aims to determine how existing ethanol and other industries can contribute to providing affordable biofuel production feedstock and infrastructure.

DOE divided the RFI into six categories including biofuel scale-up forecasts; barriers to scaling up sustainable aviation fuels, marine and renewable diesel technologies; and using national laboratories’ process development units to scale up renewable fuels.

Interested parties from industry, academia, government agencies and national laboratories may submit the requested information through Jan. 31, 2022.