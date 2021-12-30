DISA Seeks Sources of High-Throughput Satellite Services for Space Force

The Defense Information Systems Agency is looking for companies that can provide high-throughput satellite services to support the U.S. Space Force’s Commercial Satellite Communications Office.

CSCO needs contractor HTS capacity and broadband services, gateway services, service monitoring and control, satellite terminals, field service representative support, training and terrestrial backhaul, according to a sources-sought notice published on SAM.gov Tuesday.

The office pointed out that services required must enable transmission of files larger than one terabyte, high definition videos and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data.

Interested vendors can submit their questions to the Space Force on or before Jan. 11 and their responses to the notice until Jan. 14.

The selected contractor will perform work under a potential five-year period that is expected to start in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.