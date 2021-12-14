CGI to Modernize MARx System for CMS Under Recompete Contract; Steve Sousa Quoted

CGI has booked a five-year, $44 million recompete contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to support its Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug (MARx) system.

Under the contract, CGI will be tasked with maintaining, operating and modernizing the MARx system, Part D, as well as transitioning the platform’s legacy systems to a cloud environment, the company said Tuesday.

Steven Sousa , CGI’s senior vice president of consulting services who was recently tapped to lead CGI Federal’s new healthcare and social services practice , said, “This modernization will provide needed support for the future operations of the MARx system, further expediting and securing prescription drug services for seniors or those eligible for Medicare.”

Sousa also commented that the recompete win builds on CGI’s previous service delivery for the MARx system and continues the company’s 20-year partnership with CMS.

The contract will allow CGI to utilize its experience working with the MARx system and the Medicare Enrollment and Payment Systems to implement a cloud-based platform based on agile development and DevSecOps.

CGI’s services are expected to increase efficiency, lower costs and provide a more secure technical architecture for CMS while improving the customer experience for the MARx system’s 51 million users.

The contract, which was awarded through the CMS Office of Information Technology’s Division of Medicare Systems Support, follows CGI’s win earlier this year of a $34.4 million contract to continue building a full lifecycle API Gateway for CMS’ Center for Program Integrity .