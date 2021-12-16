CACI Expands Space Market Offerings With Completion of SA Photonics Buy; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International has completed its acquisition of SA Photonics , a Los Gatos, California-based developer of photonics technologies.

The purchase, which was initially announced in early Nov. 2021, expands CACI’s existing photonics portfolio and broadens the enterprise’s offerings in the proliferated low-earth-orbit market, CACI said Thursday.

“Together, our combined transformative technology and advanced manufacturing enables us to deliver innovation in laser communications for customers ranging from national security to human spaceflight and across all domains,” said two-time Wash100 Award recipient John Mengucci , CEO and president of CACI.

CACI’s recently closed deal aligns with the company’s space market expansion efforts, outlined by Mengucci in an Executive Spotlight interview earlier this year. “We have significant work related to space, and it’s very much a top priority for us to build upon that momentum to offer robust technologies to our customers in all areas of the space domain,” he commented.

SA Photonics’ optical inter satellite links technology and rapid data transmitting IP technology complement CACI’s capabilities across FSO communications, LiDAR sensing and photonic product development, delivering enhanced photonics capabilities to space, airborne and terrestrial missions in the government and commercial sectors.

The transaction follows CACI’s recent contract awards, including its win of all ten pools on the GSA’s ASTRO contract , and its previous acquisition of two mission technology companies , reported in the first quarter of CACI’s 2022 fiscal year.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher served as legal counsel to CACI, while Jefferies LLC and King & Spalding LLP served as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively, to SA Photonics.