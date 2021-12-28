Brian Goodger: NITAAC Seeks Ways to Manage Expectations With Federal Partners on IT Task Orders Amid Supply Chain Issues

Brian Goodger, acting director of the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC), said NITAAC held a listening session to identify the supply chain challenges facing contract holders and come up with a roadmap that will enable the center to manage expectations, understand roadblocks and establish timelines with agency partners.

In an open letter published Dec. 20th, Goodger wrote that NITAAC aims to inform agency partners how long an IT task order will take to facilitate the inclusion of a fulfillment timeline in acquisition planning.

“Additionally, if supply chain disruptions persist, we are committed to meeting with our contract holders on a consistent basis to receive updates and other pertinent information that we will then use to inform our conversations,” he noted.

Goodger said that NITAAC is committed to advancing transparency and addressing supply chain issues to ensure that agencies get the IT products and services they need to meet their missions.

The open letter was issued as federal IT task orders across contracting vehicles face delays as a result of supply chain disruptions.