Army, IARPA Begin Search for New Computer Architecture Via AGILE Program

The U.S. Army and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) have issued a broad agency announcement to seek new computer architectures that could help the Intelligence Community carry out its data analysis missions.

The Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical Computing Environment (AGILE) program seeks to come up with new mechanisms to access, store and move data streams and structures that enable data analytic algorithms and foster the predictive analysis of large data volumes from various sources and methods, among others, IARPA said Thursday.

“Clean sheet designs are needed to address today’s era of explosive data growth,” said William Harrod, IARPA program manager.

“Current computers are designed for yesterday’s compute-intensive applications, not today’s data-intensive problems. Our ability to collect data far outpaces our ability to extract meaningful, timely insights, and AGILE seeks to address this problem,” Harrod added.

AGILE is a three-year program composed of two phases. Phase 1 is an 18-month effort that seeks to provide an architectural design in the form of a model that will meet the performance metrics, including data ingestion rate and time to classify vertices and edges. Phase 2 is also an 18-month initiative that intends to come up with a register transfer level design of the AGILE system developed in the initial phase, according to the BAA.

Interested stakeholders should propose a research project based on the program’s four workflows, derivative kernels and industry standard benchmarks.

IARPA and the service’s DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory may launch a follow-on program to advance the development of prototypes of the proposed computer architectures.

Proposals are due Jan. 18th.