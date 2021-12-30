Army 915th Cyber Warfare Battalion Supports Multi-Domain Adoption

The U.S. Army’s 915th Cyber Warfare Battalion, established in 2019, is supporting the service branch’s adoption of a more multidomain force approach, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

Lt. Col. Benjamin Klimkowski, the battalion’s commander, said his organization is helping the Army define multidomain operations with a focus on information advantage.

Klimkowski added that doctrine writers will need input from his team’s operations and testing to shape multidomain operations.

The Army created the battalion to deliver non-lethal cyber, information and electronic warfare technologies that support the needs of Army component commands.

The service branch envisions the battalion to have 12 teams for expeditionary cyber and electromagnetic activities by 2026.