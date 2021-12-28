The Albers Group Expands Aerospace Portfolio With Heritage Aviation Buy; CEO John Albers Quoted

The Albers Group , a defense and aerospace support services company, has acquired aviation parts manufacturer and repair company, Heritage Aviation .

The McKinney, Texas-based veteran-owned small business said Tuesday the purchase of Heritage Aviation, which closed Nov. 25, 2021, is expected to augment The Albers Group’s existing core capabilities including systems engineering, manned and unmanned aviation services and aerospace manufacturing.

“Adding Heritage Aviation to our portfolio, when combined with our acquisition of Unmanned Systems, Inc, earlier this year supports the company’s overall strategy to deliver a comprehensive suite of capabilities to our partners and clients worldwide,” commented John Albers , CEO and president of The Albers Group.

Heritage Aviation, an FAA Part 145 certified avionics repair company, provides custom metal fabrication and wire assembly services for aviation, military, space and defense customers.

The Albers Group said the business combination will advance the company’s growth trajectory in the key areas of contract logistics support and aviation maintenance as it expands its position in the aerospace market.

As part of the acquisition, The Albers Group’s employee base will grow to 174 individuals and Heritage Aviation will continue operations from its location in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The deal comes one month after The Albers Group sold certain assets to Castellum in support of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps programs.