Air Force to Host Industry Event on Rotary Pilot Training

The 19th Air Force and Air Education and Training Command (AETC) plan to host an event to inform government and industry parties about the U.S. Air Force’s rotary training priorities.

The Introductory Flight Training – Rotary kick-off meeting aims to identify industry opportunities that can augment USAF’s pilot training programs, AETC said Friday in a SAM.gov notice. The event will take place on Dec. 15 at Randolph Air Force Base.

USAF anticipates releasing a request for information regarding IFT-R, which seeks to inform and currently does not provide solicitations or contract awards.

Interested parties may sign up for the event through Dec. 9. Parties unable to attend may still register to receive a copy of IFT-R presentation materials.