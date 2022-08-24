Who Are the Centene Corporation Leaders and Executives?

Centene Corporation is a leading provider of high-quality health care services to the United States. Founded in 1984, it services a range of health care solutions that began in Wisconsin. Around 1997, Centene later expanded its corporate office in St. Louis, Missouri headquarters. Centene Corporation is the largest carrier in the Health Insurance Marketplace and the largest Medicaid-managed care provider with over 30 years of experience in the industry.

Centene Corporation provides services to government-subsidized health care programs as well as to privately-insured health care programs. It caters to uninsured and underinsured individuals, Medicare and Medicaid members, families under the TRICARE program, and federal facilities. Learn about the Centene Corporation leaders and executives and their responsibilities here.

Who Is the Founder of Centene Corporation?

Elizabeth Brinn is the founder of Centene Corporation. The business started as a nonprofit medical plan with operations in Family Hospital’s basement in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Elizabeth Brinn’s experiences during her younger years in a Milwaukee Country orphanage inspired Centene’s guiding principles of providing solutions to unique health care needs. Through the years, it grew as a publicly traded company, earning a billion in revenue in its 20th year expanding its services to Ohio, Florida, and Massachusetts consumers.

List of Centene Corporation Leaders and Executives

This section lists the Centene executives. Four executive leadership appointments were made in March 2021, including Brent Layton, Sarah London, Shannon Bagley, and Robert Sanders.

Brent Layton, President of U.S. Health Plans, Products, and International and Chief Operating Officer

Brent Layton became the president of the U.S. Health plans, Products, and International. He has stayed at Centene Corporation for more than two decades where he acquired previous positions as a consultant for five years and later as an employee in 2016. Brent Layton managed the implementation and development of the latest health plans and global operations. He also front-lined the company’s approach with state governments in creating innovative and effective managed care programs.

Sarah London, Chief Executive Officer

Sarah London is Centene Corporation’s CEO. She was previously the company’s vice chairman. In her management roles, she managed the companies’ portfolios not under Centene Corp’s health plans, distributed services and products to third-party clients, and crafted varied platform capabilities. She was also the senior vice president of Technology Innovation and Modernization responsible for health care enterprises-wide execution and technology strategy, especially for state-of-the-art services and products.

Mark Brooks, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Mark Brooks is Centene Corporation’s chief information officer and president. He has over two decades of experience with expanding responsibility in public policy and health care sectors. Mr. Brooks is responsible for (but not limited to) the following projects:

Centene’s development of NextGen programs

Supervising the agile transformation of delivery teams with a goal to deliver a 30% increase in delivery efficiency

Integrating technology of two health plans worth over $10 billion

Implementing and developing services and software for Centene’s health plan members

Drew Asher, Chief Financial Officer

Drew Asher has been the chief financial officer for Centene Corporation since May 2021, a diversified healthcare enterprise providing a wide range of services to government-sponsored healthcare programs, especially for uninsured American citizens.

Mr. Asher joined Centene in conjunction with the closing of the WellCare acquisition in January 2020 where he served as executive vice president. He joined WellCare in August 2014 as senior vice president. Also, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of WellCare Health Plans beginning in October 2014.

Shannon Bagley, EVP, Chief Administrative Officer

Shannon Bagley serves as chief administrative officer for Centene Corporation. She works closely with other executives to establish the company’s agenda and create opportunities to ensure the alignment of strategies between the business and human capital. Her responsibilities include the following:

Security

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Human Resources

Workplace Resources

Real Estate

Shannon Bagley joined Centene Corporation in 2003. She has held various positions such as assisting the CEO and president of Centene’s Missouri subsidiary and being a leader of Internal Audit and Enterprise Risk Management for several years. Bagley helped provide solutions to redesign the human resources operating model and talent infrastructure to allow business leaders to utilize talent initiatives for the company efficiently.

Robert Sanders, Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources

Robert Sanders is the current executive vice president of Centene Corporation’s global human resources. He joined the company in 2003 as the director of Compensation and Benefits before getting promoted to vice president of Compensation and Benefits and senior vice president of Centene’s Human Resources.

Keith Williamson, President of Centene Charitable Foundation

Keith Williamson is the president of Centene Charitable Foundation. Previously, he was the general counsel, executive vice president, and corporate secretary at Centene Corp. As a general counsel, he has helped Centene strengthen its internal legal sources and face new challenges tied to its fast growth. He also serves as the chief attorney for Centene’s legal department and was the previous senior vice president.

List of Centene Corporation Board of Directors

Here are the Centene Corporation board members.

James Dallas – Chairman of the Centene Board of Directors

Sarah M. London – Chief Executive Officer

Orlando Ayala – Former Corporate Vice President and Chairman of Emerging Businesses for Microsoft Corporation

Jessica L. Blum – Former Vice Chairman of Deloitte LLP

Kenneth Burdick – Retired Executive Vice President of Products and Markets of Centene Corporation

Christopher Coughlin – Retired Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Tyco International, Ltd.

Wayne DeVeydt – Executive Chairman of Surgery Partners, Inc.

Frederick H. Eppinger – President and Chief Executive Officer of Stewart Title Guaranty Company

Richard A. Gephardt – Chief Executive Officer and President of Gephardt Group, LLC

Lori J. Robinson – Former United States Air Force General

Theodore Samuels – Former President of Capital Guardian Trust Company

William Trubeck – Former Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Executive Vice President of YRC Worldwide

What Are Centene Corporation’s Products and Services?

Global Solutions

Most health systems are under pressure to adapt to the increasing needs of the population, refine care delivery models, and solve the emerging prevalence of chronic diseases. With more than 35 years of experience in health care, Centene Corporation is doing its best to leverage its technologies, expertise, analytics, and systems to come up with innovative solutions worldwide.

Centene is one of the few selected World Economic Forum Strategic Partners participating in the global initiative in the industry that can help them better understand opportunities outside of the country. Centene aims to extend its global presence in Europe by partnering with Ribera Salud to provide high-quality and efficient health care to professionals, citizens, and institutions. Centene also extends its primary care services to the United Kingdom through its subsidiary, Operose Health.

Whole Health Solutions

Centene Corporation’s whole health solutions aim to provide comprehensive treatment to every individual.

Dental: Affordable yet high-quality dental care solutions from dental service providers.

Affordable yet high-quality dental care solutions from dental service providers. Specialty pharmacy: Provides special drug management services to improve outcomes and care for patients with special conditions.

Provides special drug management services to improve outcomes and care for patients with special conditions. Vision: Provides budget-friendly eye exams, frames, contacts, prescription lenses, and eyewear to members.

Provides budget-friendly eye exams, frames, contacts, prescription lenses, and eyewear to members. Pharmacy benefit management: Special, cost-effective, and comprehensive pharmacy solutions for every person’s health.

Special, cost-effective, and comprehensive pharmacy solutions for every person’s health. Nurse advice line and after-hours care: Provides on-call nurses and all-day clinical support for patients and partners for institutions looking for alternatives to emergency room visits.

State and National Solutions

Medicaid : Centene Corporation collaborates with state governments to distribute health coverage to millions of Americans that are qualified low-income pregnant women, children, and adults.

: Centene Corporation collaborates with state governments to distribute health coverage to millions of Americans that are qualified low-income pregnant women, children, and adults. Medicare : Centene Corporation’s Medicare-Medicaid plans and Medicare Advantage open access to personal care and promote independence and health.

: Centene Corporation’s Medicare-Medicaid plans and Medicare Advantage open access to personal care and promote independence and health. Military and veterans : The Department of Defense has chosen, Health Net Federal Services, a Centene corporation subsidiary, as a partner for administering managed healthcare programs to ensure that the nation’s military groups are in good health and prepared for the mission.

: The Department of Defense has chosen, Health Net Federal Services, a Centene corporation subsidiary, as a partner for administering managed healthcare programs to ensure that the nation’s military groups are in good health and prepared for the mission. Health insurance marketplace: Centene is one of the many companies to successfully navigate the Affordable Care Act. It currently serves more than two million members with Ambetter products and offerings. These insurance plans are specially designed for those ineligible for Medicaid and other government coverages. Services included are the following but not limited to pediatric services, substance abuse services, wellness, and preventive care.

The Centene Corporation Leaders and Executives Are Behind the Company’s Vision

Centene Corporation is a fast-growing company offering affordable best-in-class health options for millions of members in the country. Being the leading health care company, it is committed to improving the quality of life for people with chronic illnesses and health challenges. Centene’s vision is a world where all individuals have access to affordable health care services regardless of their circumstances. It does this by providing a wide range of services across multiple channels while collaborating with other organizations to make everything possible.