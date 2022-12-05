What Are The Top CACI Government Contracts in 2022?

CACI International Inc. offers engineering services, digital solutions, and enterprise IT systems. Its range of professional services has helped federal government agencies improve national security with high-quality support and solutions. Take a look at the top CACI government contracts in 2022.

1. AFLCMC Awards Contractor to Provider Enterprise IT Service Under EITaaS Wave 1

Contracting activity: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Contract type: Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA)

Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) Value: $5.71 billion

$5.71 billion Contract date: August 30, 2022

CACI NSS serves as the contractor team arrangement lead for providing enterprise IT services under Enterprise Information Technology as a Service (EITaaS) Wave 1. Other contractors in the award include Bowhead Logistics Management, Cartridge Technologies, InSequence Inc., CDIT, Vision Information Technology Consultants, Oneida Technical Solutions, Enhanced Veterans Solutions Inc., and Expansia Group.

The project performance commences in Chantilly, Virginia, with several additional locations according to BPA order requirements. Funding of $16.02 million from the operations and maintenance funds of fiscal 2022 is obligated at the time of the award. The contract, with an expected completion date of August 29, 2032, is overseen by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

2. NIWC Atlantic Awards Defense Health Readiness Engineering Support for the U.S. Armed Forces

Contracting activity: Department of Defense

Department of Defense Contract type: Task order

Task order Value: $123.40 million

$123.40 million Contract date: September 13, 2022

CACI International Inc. continues with the task order to deliver defense health readiness engineering support activities for the U.S. military, including the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The five-year task order under the Seaport-Next Generation contract vehicle includes testing, training, cybersecurity, and fleet support.

The current task order from the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic follows CACI’s previous contracts, including 3,000 implementations for the Theater Medical Information Program (TMIP) engineering and integration, planning, release management, and reporting for Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems.

3. AFICC Contracts for EUCOM’s Integrated Base Defense Security Systems

Contracting activity: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Contract type: Multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

Multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Value: $91 million

$91 million Contract date: April 7, 2022

CACI Inc.–Federal and M.C. Dean Inc. share the responsibility to deliver integrated base defense security systems for the U.S. European Command (EUCOM). The awards provide electronic security and emergency management products for EUCOM’s area of responsibility, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, and Kosovo.

The multiple-award contracts have a three-year ordering period ending on April 6, 2025, with four one-year ordering periods ending on April 6, 2029, and a potential performance ending on April 6, 2030. Guaranteed minimum delivery orders of $5,000 are issued with the basic contract and obligated at the awards.

4. NAWCAD Awards Support and Engineering Services for ISR Mission Systems

Contracting activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Contract type: Cost-plus-fixed-fee contract

Cost-plus-fixed-fee contract Value: $27.34 million

$27.34 million Contract date: June 29, 2022

The Naval Air Warfare Aircraft Division awarded CACI International Inc. a $27.34 million contract to provide engineering, technical, program management, support services, and supplies for the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission systems . The project scope supports the mission systems’ development, production, and sustainment.

Most of the work commences in Texas, while the rest of the project performance is in Maryland. Initial funding of $100,000 comes from the aircraft procurement funds in fiscal 2022 of the U.S. Navy. The contract is procured competitively, with an estimated completion date of June 2023.

5. NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Signs a Deal for Global Logistics Support

Contracting activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Contract type: Cost-plus-fixed-fee contract

Cost-plus-fixed-fee contract Value: $20.82 million

$20.82 million Contract date: August 16, 2022

CACI Technologies is set to accomplish necessary tasks for Naval Forces Logistics support to the U.S. Fleet Forces Command , including global logistics support, oversight, training, and management services. The work scope of the contract includes logistics management, automated information systems, and software applications, among other aspects.

The contract has a six-month base period with a three-month option period valued at $10.51 million and a cumulative total of $37.33 million. Work commences worldwide, including in the U.S., Japan, and Bahrain. If the option is exercised, the project has an expected completion date of February 2023 or May 2023.

6. DARPA Finalizes a Contract Award for MINC Program Support

Contracting activity: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Contract type: Cost-plus-fixed-fee contract

Cost-plus-fixed-fee contract Value: $20.41 million

$20.41 million Contract date: February 4, 2022

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in Arlington, Virginia, awards CACI Inc.–Federal a contract to support the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program. The MINC program is established to ensure critical data flows in a secure path even in the most contested environments.

Work commences in New Jersey, Missouri, and Virginia, with an expected completion date of August 2025. Funding comes from the research, development, test, and engineering of fiscal 2021-2022 and is obligated at the time of the award.

7. Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Follows On The Contract for Engineering, Technical, Administrative, and Managerial Support

Contracting activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Contract type: Modification to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract

Modification to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract Value: $17.05 million

$17.05 million Contract date: March 1, 2022

CACI Inc.–Federal follows on the contract to provide engineering, technical, administrative, and managerial services at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The contract covers work operations for Ships Availability Planning and Engineering Center, Non-Nuclear Waterfront, and Deep Submergence Systems programs.

The primary objective of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is to provide overhaul, repair, and modernization materials intended for nuclear-powered attack submarine fleets of the U.S. Navy, specifically Los Angeles, and Virginia-class submarines. It is the oldest continuously operating shipyard of the U.S. Navy, founded in 1800.

8. MSC Awards Contract to Deliver Worldwide Support Services in Sustainment Logistics

Contracting activity: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Contract type: Firm-fixed-price second bridge contract

Firm-fixed-price second bridge contract Value: $16.17 million

$16.17 million Contract date: June 17, 2022

CACI Inc.–Federal provides worldwide support services in sustainment logistics functional areas for the Military Sealift Command of the U.S. Navy. The award includes support for Corrective Maintenance Logistics System, combat logistics force load management, material handling equipment, and ordnance handling equipment support and management.

The contract has a one-year base period, and a six-month option, set for an estimated completion date on December 19, 2023, given all options are exercised. Funding of $13.10 million from the Navy’s working capital funds and $3.07 million from the Transportation’s working capital funds are obligated in fiscal 2022.

9. ACC Follows On With a Three-Month Extension of IPPS-A Inc. II Program

Contracting activity: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Modification to the contract

Modification to the contract Value: $14.28 million

$14.28 million Contract date: September 21, 2022

CACI-ISS follows on the contract with a three-month extension of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army Increment II (IPPS-A Inc. II) Program. The work for the project commences in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. The U.S. Army Contracting Command serves as the contracting activity for the award.

The IPPS-A Inc. II is a human resources system that provides online personnel, pay, and talent management capabilities to all components of the U.S. Army. The online program offers essential capabilities to the Army, such as total force visibility, talent management, and auditability.

10. ACC Follow On Previously Awarded Contract in Support of Go-Live

Contracting activity: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Modification to the contract

Modification to the contract Value: $13.97 million

$13.97 million Contract date: September 15, 2022

CACI-ISS follows on a previously awarded contract to support Go-Live. The project’s scope includes training, deployment, and sustainment services to support the procurement of IPPS-A. Work commences in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2022. The U.S. Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity for the award.

The initial contract was awarded on May 15, 2015, as a follow-on contract to a conveniently terminated contract on March 27, 2015. Since the initial contract, ACC has additionally awarded contracts for the subsequent releases of IPPS-A.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CACI International Inc.?

CACI International Inc. (NYSE: CACI) is an industry leader in mission and enterprise technology. Since its founding in 1962, the company’s range of professional services has helped the federal government improve national security. In 2021, CACI International Inc. recorded over $6 billion in revenue.

Heading CACI International Inc. is John S. Mengucci, serving as the President and CEO in its corporate office in Reston, Virginia. The company has gained several awards and recognitions throughout the years, such as ‘Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022,’ ‘Government Innovation Awards Industry Innovator,’ ‘Trailblazer Award from the Virginia Department of Veteran Services,’ and more.

What are the services offered by CACI International Inc.?

With an expanding workforce and job opportunities across different rolesCACI International Inc. is always up to the challenge of innovative enterprise and mission technology. The company is keen on improving national security by delivering cost-effective, high-quality support to troops.

C4ISR, cyber, and space enable superiority in the air, ground, sea, space, and cyber domains. It delivers groundbreaking technology, such as laser communications, advanced launch operations, electronic warfare, signals intelligence, and counter-unmanned aircraft technologies.

enable superiority in the air, ground, sea, space, and cyber domains. It delivers groundbreaking technology, such as laser communications, advanced launch operations, electronic warfare, signals intelligence, and counter-unmanned aircraft technologies. Digital solutions use agile-at-scale methodologies and deep customer understanding to enhance performance and increase end-user satisfaction through modernizing applications, infrastructure, and business processes.

use agile-at-scale methodologies and deep customer understanding to enhance performance and increase end-user satisfaction through modernizing applications, infrastructure, and business processes. Engineering services improve situational awareness, interoperability, lethality, mobility, and survivability by optimizing and integrating technologies to deliver a decisive tactical edge.

improve situational awareness, interoperability, lethality, mobility, and survivability by optimizing and integrating technologies to deliver a decisive tactical edge. Enterprise IT modernizes the security, delivery, design, implementation, and sustainment of information technology infrastructure for better, more optimized end-user satisfaction.

modernizes the security, delivery, design, implementation, and sustainment of information technology infrastructure for better, more optimized end-user satisfaction. Mission support provides advanced collection, analysis, and dissemination, equipped with analytics services in 50 languages and scenario-based instruction for intelligence processing, assembly, and products.

Is CACI International a federal contractor?

CACI International Inc. has been a federal contractor for different government agencies since its humble beginnings. The company conducts business with the Department of Defense and all military branches, including the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force.

The first-ever government contract of CACI International Inc. was to provide research and simulate inventory operations for the U.S. Navy’s Ships Parts Control Center in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Karr and Markowitz won the award in 1963, just a year after the company’s founding. Since then, the company has been contracting with the federal government, delivering enterprise and technology at reasonable costs.

Meeting Critical Needs of Mission and Enterprise Customers

CACI government contracts have met the federal government’s and private customers’ needs for engineering, enterprise IT, mission support, and more. In any mission-critical instance, the company’s wide range of enterprises and technology provides advanced solutions to address these challenges and further strengthen national security.