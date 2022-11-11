Top Southwest Valley Constructors Contracts for the U.S. Federal Government

Southwest Valley Constructors services the U.S. federal government with large-scale construction. The company is a leading constructor for several agencies, including the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and more. Learn about Southwest Valley Constructors Contracts for the U.S. federal government right here.

1. USACE Awarded $5B Contracts For Border Wall Construction

Federal agency: U.S. Army/ Department of Homeland Security

U.S. Army/ Department of Homeland Security Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $5 billion

$5 billion Contract date: May 8, 2019

May 8, 2019 Contract period: 5 years

The United States Army Corps of Engineers in Fort Worth, Texas contracted 12 vendors to compete for the order of constructing the border wall between Mexico and the United States. The award included the design-build and design-bid-build of the infrastructure.

The border wall construction was initiated to support the Department of Homeland Security and USACE South-Western Division and South Pacific Division in patrolling the border wall in San Diego, El Centro, Yuma, and Tucson. The project was set to complete on May 7, 2024.

On June 26, 2019, the U.S. Army added 13 additional firms to construct the Southern border. Work location and funding were determined with each order. The estimated completion date for this award is on June 24, 2024.

2. USACE Contracted to Replace the Tucson Sector of the Barrier Wall

Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $646million

$646million Contract date: May 15, 2019

May 15, 2019 Contract period: 1 year

Southwest Valley Constructors was selected to design and build the replacement of the barrier wall’s Tucson sector. Work on the project was completed on January 31, 2022.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of Albuquerque, New Mexico was the contracting activity for the award. Funding for the project was obligated for the total amount of $646million from the Army funds of fiscal 2019 at the time of the award.

As a modification to the contract, Southwest Valley Constructors was awarded $524 million for improvements and replacement of the Tucson sector of the barrier wall. The one-year contract had an estimated completion date of September 7, 2021.

3. USACE Finalized Deal To Construct Rio Grande Valley Sector of the Border Wall

Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $175.42 million

$175.42 million Contract date: February 28, 2020

February 28, 2020 Contract period: 1 year

Southwest Valley Constructors signed a deal for the design-build of the Rio Grande Valley sector 07 of the border wall. The contract was part of infrastructure construction projects on the Southern border.

The work occurred in Rio Grande City, Texas, and had an estimated completion date of October 4, 2021. Southwest Valley Constructor’s total contract amount of $175.42 million was obligated to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the contracting activity.

4. CBP Partnered With USACE For Levee Wall and Border Wall Gates Construction in McAllen, Texas

Federal agency: U.S. Army/ Department of Homeland Security

U.S. Army/ Department of Homeland Security Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Firm-fixed-price contract Value: $80.87 million

$80.87 million Contract date: August 7, 2019

August 7, 2019 Contract period: 2 years

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded Southwest Valley Constructors to build a levee wall and border wall gates in Hidalgo County, Texas. The contract included design-build horizontal construction to support the Department of Homeland Security.

Construction of the new levee wall spanned 11 miles across the Rio Grande Valley sector and included all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras, and other technologies. Meanwhile, border wall gates construction included the installation of automated gates, associated equipment, and other site improvements.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was the contracting activity for the awards, completed in McAllen, Texas on April 28, 2021. The agency was obligated to the total contract amount of $80.87 million from the DHS funds of fiscal 2019 at the time of the award.

5. USACE Awarded Contract To Southwest Valley To Improve Barrier Wall Project

Federal agency: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Modification to contract

Modification to contract Value: $24.58 million

$24.58 million Contract date: July 22, 2020

July 22, 2020 Contract period: 1 year

The Barrier Wall Projet contracted Southwest Valley Constructors to design and construct lighting, closed-circuit television camera, linear ground detection system, and shelters along the 36.5-mile stretch of three-phase power distribution.

The work was performed in Lukeville, Arizona, and had a completion date of September 7, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was obligated for the total contract amount of $24.58 million from the Army funds of fiscal 2020.

On July 17, 2020, the company was awarded a follow-on contract to modify the existing technologies of the barrier wall. The contract was valued at $22.30 million and was obligated in full at the time of the award. The project had an estimated completion date of September 7, 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Southwest Valley Constructors Co.?

Southwest Valley Constructors Co. is a subsidiary of Kiewit Infrastructure West, a company owned by Kiewit Corporation. Founded in 2017, the company was mainly responsible for the large-scale construction of the U.S.-Mexico border along Texas, California, and Arizona.

With its corporate headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Southwest Valley Constructors have seen sales performance of $2.7 billion worth of government contracts from 2019-2021. The company also specializes in the construction of industrial buildings and warehouses.

Is Southwest Valley Constructors a defense contractor for the U.S. federal government?

Southwest Valley Constructors is a construction contractor for the local, state, and federal government. The company has worked with different agencies, including the U.S. Army, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the Department of Homeland Security, to heighten security along the Southern border.

What do Southwest Valley Constructors make for the U.S. government?

With its affiliation with Kiewit Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, Southwest Valley Constructors has built several infrastructures for the U.S. federal government. The company has a proven work history of constructing industrial, mining, oil, gas, & chemical, power, transportation, water, and building with top-notch quality and safety performance.

What government awards do Southwest Valley Constructors have?

In its five years in the industry, Southwest Valley Constructors has won some of the biggest awards and contracts to construct the border wall. The company has completed projects in Lukeville, Arizona; Tucson, Arizona; McAllen, Texas; and Rio Grande City, Texas.

Building Key Infrastructure on the Southern Border

Southwest Valley Constructors’ contracts for the U.S. federal government have built better security and customs operations along the Southern border. With trusted subcontractors and suppliers, the company is dedicated to building key infrastructure that strengthens security, protects the U.S. homeland, and improves the lives of citizens and immigrants.