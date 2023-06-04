Todd Borkey, HII’s Executive Vice President And Chief Technology Officer

Todd Borkey is an accomplished business leader who has excelled in the areas of general management, program management, and business expansion. He was known for being a seasoned executive vice president of HII and Chief Technology Officer for different leading companies.

Learn more about the life of Todd Borkey, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at HII.

Who is Todd Borkey?

Todd Borkey is known as the current Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at HII. He has been working as CTO and in market-leading positions since 2007 for companies like Alion Science and Technology, Thales Communications, and DRS Defense Solutions.

Before becoming a Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Borkey worked for Northrop Grumman and AT&T Bell Labs, where he did various engineering and management assignments. Mr. Borkey went to the Stevens Institute of Technology and acquired a Master of Science in Engineering Management.

Todd Borkey at HII

Todd Borkey has been serving as the HII’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer since September 2022. As the CTO, Mr. Borkey is responsible for the overall company’s technology strategy for using its technology capabilities. It includes planning technology strategies and research and development (R&D) to improve HII’S products and services and market growth capabilities.

Before his current position, Todd Borkey was the CTO at the HII’s Mission Technologies, a division of HII that develops C5ISR systems, AI applications, critical nuclear operations, LVC solutions, and other integrated solutions. Mr. Borkey oversaw the HII’s Mission Technologies division R&D investment, customer solutions, and artificial intelligence campaign—AI and machine learning (ML) solutions for defense and intelligence clients.

Todd Borkey Career Timeline and Contributions

HII is not the first company where Todd Borkey worked as a Chief Technology Officer. He has been serving as CTO since 2007 for different companies. Here is the work and leadership history of Todd Borkey.

Alion Science and Technology

In 2017, Todd Borkey joined Alion Science and Technology as CTO. Alion Science and Technology Corporation is a technology solutions company that helps government agencies with technical assistance and operational support.

Mr. Borkey was integral to Alion’s business expansion by developing technologies and providing specialized solutions. Some of the areas he oversaw were the technical roadmap, program operations, and the company’s products and services. It includes C5ISR, RF communications, nuclear services, and other cyber and electronic warfare products.

During his tenure at Alion Science and Technology, Mr. Borkey was on a panel at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2021 Industrial Space Defense Summit in March 2021. He supervises all technical and technological initiatives, including the company’s AI and ML learning, from a strategic perspective.

Thales Communications

Before Alion Science and Technology, Todd Borkey was the CTO of Thales Communications Inc. In 2013, he was appointed as Thales’ Chief Technology Officer and Strategic Initiatives Lead for U.S. Communications Business.

Thales Communications is an industry leader in creating, delivering, and maintaining tactical communications products for the military and emergency services.

Mr. Borkey was in charge of the plan and business operations for a wide range of products, including R.F. communications, C4ISR solutions, sonars, radars, and cyber/E.W. technologies. He also led the Thales defense and security services, such as the company’s defense and security market expansion.

DRS Defense Solutions

Before Thales Communications, Todd Borkey was the CTO at DRS Defense Solutions. DRS Defense Solutions is a global intelligence and sensor technology products, services, and systems integration provider. He joined the company in 2007 and led the strategic planning and IR&D process for DRS’s $1.3 billion defense business.

About HII Corporate

Image from HII Official website

HII Corporate, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, is the largest U.S. shipbuilding corporation and worldwide provider of engineering services and military technologies, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, United States. The company produces from the most advanced and survivable naval vessels to unmanned systems, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics. HII serves in its three primary divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Mission Technologies, and Newport News Shipbuilding.

HII has been a reliable partner in strengthening U.S. national security for over 135 years. HII continues to build and produce the world’s most vital ships and technologies that protect U.S. maritime interests worldwide.