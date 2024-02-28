Lieutenant General Shawn Bratton is a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience working in different service branches of the US Department of Defense (DoD). He is a vital member of the US Space Force, having been involved in missions encompassing cybersecurity, leadership, weapon development, and space operations.

Lt. Gen. Bratton’s distinguished career in the Space Force earned him a spot among the keynote speakers at the upcoming 2024 Space Summit by the Potomac Officers Club (POC).

Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton: Who is he?

Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton entered the US Air Force’s Space Command in March 2000. He began his career as a Staff Officer before venturing into another program in 2005. He returned to the Space Command in 2011 and took on various leadership roles. In January 2024, Lt. Gen. Bratton was named the Deputy Chief of Space Operations Strategy, Plans, Programs, and Requirements (CSRO).

One of the highlights of Lt. Gen. Bratton’s career is becoming the first Space Force General Officer to hail from the Air National Guard. He enlisted in the Arizona Air National Guard in 1987, where he carried out tasks relevant to aircraft control and airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems.

In 2001, Lt. Gen. Bratton was deployed to Iraq during the Iraqi War. After the conflict ended, he commanded the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group. He served as the Advisor to the Director of Operations and was actively involved in contingency response, cyber mission force stand-up, air force communication structures, and space and cyberspace operations.

Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton’s career in space operations was further bolstered when he led the creation of the Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM), serving as its first commander in 2021.

Additionally, Lt. Gen. Bratton leverages his educational background to commit to his space operations responsibilities. The CSRO holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Arizona State University and a Master in National Security Policy Studies from the US Naval War College.

The lieutenant general also holds certification and programs such as National Security Policy Studies from George Washington University, Space and Tactics training from the United States Air Force Weapons School, and a Master’s Certificate Program from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton’s Comprehensive Military Career Journey

Lieutenant Shawn Bratton’s experience in the military spans over 20 years. Outlined below is his military journey before becoming Deputy Chief at the US Space Command:

Deputy Director for Operations at the US Space, from August 2019

Deputy Director of Operations at the Joint Functional Space Component Command, from January 2019 to August 2019

Advisor to the Commander of the Air Force Space Command, from August 2017 to August 2019

Air National Guard Advisor to the Director of Operations at the Air Force Space Command, from July 2011 to April 2015

Advisor to the Commander of the 14th Air Force Squadron at the Air National Guard, from July 2007 to July 2010

Weapons and Tactics Officer at the Air National Guard, from July 2005 to July 2007

Staff Officer at the Air Force Space Command, from March 2000 to July 2005

Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton: Closing Keynote at the 2024 Space Summit

As a distinguished leader in the Space Force Command, Lieutenant Shawn Bratton was handpicked by the Potomac Officers Club to provide the closing keynote address at the 2024 Space Summit.

To be held on March 5, 2024, the 2024 Space Summit features the nation’s foremost experts and government leaders in space operations. They’ll discuss the future of space and the United States’ goals of harnessing the latest technologies to establish warfare advantage. In addition, the summit will shed light on the present and future capabilities that enable space exploration.

Lt. Gen. Bratton will be introduced by Robert Conrad, Vice President of Business Development at Kepler Communications. They will be joined by General Stephen Whiting, the opening keynote speaker, who will be introduced by David Sterling, CEO of Royce Geo.

Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton: A Space Leader Committed to Excellence

Lieutenant General Shawn Bratton has made significant contributions to enhancing cyber operations and space digital infrastructure.

One of his compelling works was the construction of digital systems that trained satellite operators and tested the performance of new hardware for STARCOM. Then-Major General Bratton highlighted that this digital infrastructure was a priority for enabling efficient training and testing.

“In space, you don’t have the ability to carve out a piece of real estate for testing and training purposes, so we had to think a little bit differently on how we do these activities to increase the readiness of the force but also be safe and professional in our operations in the space domain,” Lt. Gen. Bratton said during the Mitchell Institute forum on May 10, 2023.

On September 12, 2023, then Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton was awarded the Air & Space Forces Association’s (AFA) Jerome F. O’Malley Space Visionary Leadership Award. He was selected by the AFA as he exemplified the vision and passion to build the US Space Force, Space Command, and other relevant organizations dedicated to protecting the nation’s interests in space.

