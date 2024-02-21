NASA Names University Teams Selected to Conduct Aeronautical Research

Five additional university teams will participate in a NASA program to conduct real-world aeronautical research to help the agency develop next-generation aviation technologies.

Research teams from the University of California, Berkeley; Ohio University; The George Washington University; Cornell University; and the University of Washington, Seattle will submit proposals for the two lines of efforts of NASA’s University Innovation project, the agency said Wednesday.

UC Berkeley, Ohio University and GW were selected for the University Leadership Initiative, which provides $18 million in funding for the next three years to help the awardees build their multidisciplinary teams and create their agenda for aeronautics research.

Cornell University and the University of Washington, Seattle will participate in the new cycle of the University Student Research Challenge that offers a grant worth up to $80,000 for new research ideas to solve technical challenges in aviation.

“The idea is to give students, faculty and their partners the chance to conduct research – both physical and digital – that helps us realize our vision for 21st century aviation that is sustainable and offers more diverse air travel options,” said Koushik Datta, University Innovation project manager for NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate.