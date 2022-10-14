Leidos Holdings Inc Leaders and Executives: Who Are They?

Leidos Holdings Inc. has provided services in advanced areas of science and technology for over 50 years. Leidos is a frontrunner at the international level when it comes to addressing critical issues in defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health. Find the top executives and leaders of Leidos Holdings Inc. profiled below.

About Leidos Holdings Inc.

Leidos is an American company specializing in aerospace, information technology, medicinal research, and national security. Leidos Holdings Inc. headquarters are in Reston, Virginia. The firm offers technical, scientific, engineering, and system integration support.

History and Founder of Leidos Holdings Inc

Dr. J. Robert Beyster founded Leidos as his “crazy little firm” in 1969. He has always been inventive in problem-solving and customer service. The company soon expanded and became Science Applications Incorporated (SAI).

In 2013, SAI became the company we know today, Leidos Holdings Inc. Leidos derives from the word “kaleidoscope,” which symbolizes the company’s ability to handle challenging problems with new perspectives.

Leidos Holdings Inc Subsidiaries

Leidos Holdings have subsidiaries and companies with a majority share. Here are the companies tied with them:

1901 Group is a leading IT services and solutions provider.

is a leading IT services and solutions provider. Dynetics provides the United States government with cutting-edge, mission-critical services and solutions.

provides the United States government with cutting-edge, mission-critical services and solutions. Gibbs & Cox is one of the US’s top naval architecture and marine engineering firms.

is one of the US’s top naval architecture and marine engineering firms. Leidos Biomedical Research operates the National Cancer Institute’s Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research.

operates the National Cancer Institute’s Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research. Leidos Digital Solutions is a modern information technology service for U.S. lawmakers and government agencies.

is a modern information technology service for U.S. lawmakers and government agencies. BEONTRA suite provides hourly to 20-year air traffic projections.

suite provides hourly to 20-year air traffic projections. QTC is the leading contractor for government-outsourced medical and disability examinations for the workplace.

is the leading contractor for government-outsourced medical and disability examinations for the workplace. Leidos Engineering provides engineering solutions for commercial, industrial, government, lender and developer, oil and gas, and utility clients.

provides engineering solutions for commercial, industrial, government, lender and developer, oil and gas, and utility clients. Systems Made Simple offers professional business strategy, design, development, implementation, and sustainment services to improve their clients’ system results, efficiencies, and costs.

offers professional business strategy, design, development, implementation, and sustainment services to improve their clients’ system results, efficiencies, and costs. Varec is a leading innovator in the energy and chemical sectors.

Leidos Holdings Executive Team

Here are the dedicated Leidos Holdings top executive team.

Roger Krone, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Roger A. Krone is the current CEO and Chairman of the Board at Leidos. Krone values the clients, workers, and investors equally, contributing to the company’s success today. Through his leadership and dedication, Leidos continuously drives the company’s culture of innovation.

Krone served in various executive positions in the aerospace industry’s most prominent companies. He was president of Network and Space Systems at The Boeing Company and was responsible for delivering strategic leadership to 15,000 personnel across 35 states and 12 countries.

Chris Cage, Chief Financial Officer

As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chris Cage leads all the financial and accounting operations at Leidos. This includes financial reporting, treasury, planning, tax, analysis, and investor relations. Cage has been with Leidos (formerly SAIC) since 1996 and has held several managerial and financial positions.

Previous to his role as Leidos’ CFO, he was the Chief Financial Officer of the Health & Engineering Sector and Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis. He also held the Lockheed Martin IS&GS’ finance integration efforts with around $5 billion acquisition.

Maureen Waterston, Chief Human Resources Officer

Maureen Waterston works with Leidos as Chief Human Resources Officer. She oversees and improves the company’s 44,000 global employees’ human capital strategy.

Before joining Leidos in March 2022, Waterston was vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer at Pratt & Whitney. Part of her role is supervising the department in sourcing global talent, organizing recruitment, enhancing employee and labor relations, and encouraging diversity & inclusion in the workspace.

Vicki Schmanske, EVP of Corporate Operations

As Executive Vice President of Leidos Corporate, Vicki Schmanske is in charge of the overall effectiveness and strategic functional efforts in the following areas:

Procurement, execution, and mission assurance,

Corporate risk and strategy

Special projects and real estate

Communications and marketing

Security

For almost 35 years, Schmanske has been a successful executive in the intelligence, defense, civil, and health markets. Schmanske received the Corporate Large Market Sector Leadership Award from Women in Technology in 2018.

Jerry Howe, General Counsel and Executive Vice President

As a General Counsel and Executive Vice President at Leidos, Jerald S. Howe oversees the following operations:

Administrative ethics and compliance

Internal auditing departments

Contracts and corporate governance

Environmental health and safety departments

Before joining Leido in 2017, Howe worked at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP (Fried Frank), handling government contracts and aerospace and defense practices. He also worked for TASC, overseeing the company’s security, ethics, compliance, and initiatives.

James Carlini, Chief Technology Officer

James F. Carlini secures the company’s technological differentiation and is in charge of formulating and enacting technology and engineering initiatives for Leidos, Inc. It includes the following areas:

Internal Research & Development

External technology leveraging

Commercial technology partnerships

Joint venture firm engagement

Carlini started a business and worked as a consultant for a range of private and public sector national security agencies before joining Leidos. He is knowledgeable in strategic planning, systems analysis, and technology road mapping services.

Debbie Opiekun, Chief Business Development Officer

Debbie Opiekun oversees all areas of company expansion as Leidos’ Chief Business Development Officer, including government affairs, strategic account executives, and strategic accounts executives. Her primary tasks focus on win rates and above-market organic growth.

Before her current position, Opiekun became the Vice President of Capture Operations and Excellence and Deputy Health Group President. She also led multiple deployments of the Military Health System (MHS) GENESIS and the implementation of the Military and Family Life Counseling Program.

Thomas Sanglier, Chief Audit Officer

Thomas Sanglier is the current Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive of Leidos Holdings. Sanglier leads the company’s Internal Audit function, which aims to enhance its risk management processes across the board, including finance, operations, and IT. He directly reports to the Audit and Finance Committee.

He was the Senior Director, Finance and Operations Internal Audit at Raytheon Technologies before he joined Leidos in July 2022. Sanglier has over 32 years of professional expertise in auditing, risk analysis, and internal control.

List of Leidos Holdings Inc Group Presidents

Leidos Holdings Inc Group primarily works across four markets: civil, defense, health, and intelligence. Here are the people behind the success of Leidos Holdings Inc groups.

Jim Moo, President of Civil Group

Gerry Fasano, President of Defense Group

Roy Stevens, President of Intelligence Group

Liz Porter, President of Health Group

Steve Cook, President of Dynetics Group

Paul Engola, EVP of National Security Space; Deputy Group President of Dynetics Group

Leidos Holdings Inc Exemplary Leadership

Leidos Holdings Inc. leaders and executives have made the company rank 274 on the Fortune 500 . Aside from creating innovative products, Leidos Holdings Inc. leadership continues to foster comprehensive global outreach activities that involve many outstanding projects, partners, and the communities where employees live and work.