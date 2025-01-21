DOD Issues PPBE Reform Implementation Report

The Department of Defense has released a report providing an overview of the implementation of 26 planning, programming, budgeting and execution, or PPBE, reform initiatives.

DOD said Friday the PPBE Reform Implementation Report replaces the department’s March 2024 implementation plan for the recommendations outlined in the interim report of the Commission on PPBE Reform.

Strategic Framework Objectives

According to the department, the reforms are organized around four strategic framework objectives: strengthen and simplify strategy to budget to capability; modernize and simplify information sharing; modernize and simplify financial management defense business systems; and invest in today’s and tomorrow’s workforce.

The first objective, for instance, seeks to reinforce the alignment between budgeting, strategy and capability to ensure that resource allocation directly supports DOD’s strategic priorities and advances the delivery of mission-critical capabilities.

What Are Framework Objective 1’s Reform Initiatives?

Objective 1 encompasses 11 reform initiatives, including strengthening defense planning guidance’s analytical underpinnings; mitigating problems caused by continuing resolutions; adjusting below threshold reprogramming, or BTR, levels based on fiscal year 2023 funding amounts; and reviewing and consolidating budget line items.

What Does the PPBE Process Aim to Express?

For over six decades, the PPBE process has been foundational to resource allocation, decision-making and execution at DOD.

The process underpins how the department supports the current and future National Defense Strategy.