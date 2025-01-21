FedRAMP Announces New RFC Landing Page, Other Website Updates

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has unveiled its updated Requests for Comments landing page as part of its increased focus on delivery and efforts to enhance engagement with stakeholders.

New RFC Landing Page

Through the new landing page, FedRAMP said Friday it is soliciting public comments on several draft policies and directives, including the Boundary Policy, Review Initiation Checks and Proposed Revisions to FedRAMP 3PAO Requirements.

On Jan. 16, FedRAMP released the draft Boundary Policy for public comment.

According to the program, the draft policy opens discussion on clarifications with regard to the documentation and assessment of the FedRAMP boundary and the reuse of FedRAMP-authorized service offerings by cloud service providers.

The comment period for the FedRAMP Boundary Policy will close on Feb. 17.

Other Website Updates

FedRAMP noted that it added a new page to its website to provide information on the current status of the program’s guidance and policy development efforts.

Other updates are the addition of dedicated sections in the Updates and Priorities menu and the creation of a Changelog Page.