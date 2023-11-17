How identical are MQ-9 Reaper Drones and China’s Wing Loong 2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles?

Throughout the years, drones have been reliable aerial countermeasures for the US Air Force. Take the MQ-9 Reaper drone as an example. Since its debut 22 years ago, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has proven to be a formidable force to be reckoned with for various military efforts.

On the downside, the MQ-9 Reaper’s sophisticated design isn’t exempted from copycats aiming to rival the US Armed Forces’ battlefield prowess.

Get to know more about the powers of this drone vehicle and its influence on other military force’s unmanned vehicle systems.

MQ-9 Reaper Drones Key Features

The MQ-9 Reaper drones are drones developed by General Atomics. Its first rendition, the Predator B-001, was introduced in February 2001 as a proof-of-concept aircraft designed for multi-role support operations for the Department of Defense’s overseas initiatives.

Thanks to continuous development and modernization, MQ-Reaper drones remain formidable assets for the military in the present and the future. Here are some of the key features of MQ-9 Reaper drones:

Frame and weight

The MQ-9 Reaper’s earlier design was based on the standard Predator frame, although it is larger with a few redesigns and significantly more powerful. As of 2001, the MQ-9 Reaper’s frame has an enlarged fuselage and extended wings, each measuring 48 to 66 feet (15 to 20 meters); the drone’s wingspan stretches to 84 feet (26 meters).

With a larger frame, the present MQ-9 Reaper is also heavier than its predecessor. The drone has an empty weight of 4,901 lbs (2,223 kg) and a maximum weight of 10,494 lbs (4,760 kg).

Albeit heavier, General Atomics designed the MQ-9 Reaper to bear heavier payloads of up to 3,000 lbs. (1,360 kg). The payload capacity enables the drone to carry cargo such as communications relay, maritime radar, multi-load radar, and Automated Identification System (AIS).

Speed

MQ-9 Reaper drones may be heavier than their prototypes and other uncrewed aircraft, but the speed isn’t compromised. MQ-9 drones have maximum speeds of 260 knots (482 km/hour) and cruising speeds of approximately 170 knots (315 km/hour).

The aircraft has three times the speed of the MQ-1 series of drones, making it excellent for a wide range of military operations within states and internationally.

Altitude

General Atomics designed the MQ-9 Reaper to operate optimally at altitudes of up to 50,000 ft. The enhanced altitude limit allows the drone to reach its service ceiling of 15,420 m and carry its maximum payload weight optimally.

Additionally, the MQ-9 drone’s increased altitude empowers it to have better situational awareness, especially in avoiding enemy air defense systems. This allows the uncrewed aircraft to operate and complete missions with optimal safety and effectiveness.

Engine Performance

MQ-9 Reaper’s altitude and speed are due to its powerful engine. Equipped with a 950-horsepower Honeywell TPE331–10 turboprop engine, the drone has the capacity for long-endurance flights and missions.

The aircraft’s engine also has a fuel-efficient design, which is crucial for the drone’s sustained flight and long endurance capabilities.

Armaments

One of the strong points of the MQ-9 Reaper drones is that it is designed to carry different armament types and combinations. As of writing, the weaponry suitable for loading on the drone include:

Up to four AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles

Dual-mode Brimstone missiles

Ait-to-air Stinger (ATAS) missiles

500-lb (230 kg) GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM)

Two 500-lb (230 kg) GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs

Pivotal parts of the MQ-9 Reaper’s feature to carry armaments are its seven hard points. The drone’s wings carry three points each, tailored to utilize the weapon systems. The seventh hard point, which is the center stage pylon, was designed to hoist electronic countermeasure operations weaponry.

System

The MQ-9 Reaper drones’ system comprises infrared sensors, laser designators, laser illuminators, shortwave infrared cameras, ground control stations, and colored and monochrome daylight TV cameras.

These components integrate into the Multi-spectral Targeting System (MTS). This system enables the MQ-9 to have multiple view angles, record videos for tracking, track missiles, and guide ammunition to destroy enemy attacks effectively.

China’s Wing Loong 2: An MQ-9 Reaper Twin?

Rapid drone technology development paved the way for uncrewed aircraft to be modernized and designed for present and future missions. Such upgrades require massive budgets to maintain the MQ-9 Reaper’s precision and might on the battlefield.

That said, the hefty price and intensive engineering of these drones didn’t save the MQ-9 Reaper Drones from being copied. In 2017, China introduced the CAIG Wing Loong 2, also called the Chengdu GJ-2, a UAV that dons a design identical to the MQ-9 Reaper.

Albeit being an MQ-9 Reaper twin, the CAIG Wing Loong 2 has slightly different dimensions–it has a height of 4.1 meters and a wingspan of 20.5 meters. The Chinese UAV also differs in speed and altitude performance; the aircraft has a maximum weight of 4,200 kg, a maximum speed of 370 km/hour, and a service ceiling of 9,900 meters.

Another similarity the CAIG Wing Loong 2 has with the MQ-9 drone is the capacity to be loaded with ammunition. The locations of the hard points are also identical; each wing carries three, and the center fuselage has the satellite communications antenna.

Is the CAIG Wing Loong 2 on par with the MQ-9 Reaper Drones?

According to military analysts, the dimensions of the CAIG Wing Loong 2 make it faster than the MQ-9 Reaper drones. Added to that, the Chinese UAV’s lighter frame makes it a more affordable option for countries seeking to procure combat drones for future military operations.

That said, the MQ-9 Reaper drones still outperforms the CAIG Wing Loong 2 in terms of altitude, flight, and endurance. Future developments–such as upgrading the countermeasure pods, integrating new payloads, utilizing missile-tracking features, and increasing electric power–are already in the pipeline for keeping MQ-9 Reaper drones ready for deployment and countering adversaries.

On the other hand, China’s improvement in duplicating weaponry and aircraft is a sign that the US and other major military powers shouldn’t be complacent with their warfare readiness. They should always be prepared to develop, redesign, and overhaul capabilities in order to stay ahead of the enemies, be ready for various attacks, and reduce casualties.

