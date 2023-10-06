Federal Pay Guide in 2023: Grades and Salaries

Are you considering a career in the federal government? As the largest employer in the United States, the federal government has endless opportunities across various departments and federal agencies. It employs over 2.7 million civilians in administration, security, clerical, and finances while seeking top talents and skills. Here, we’ll uncover what you can expect in federal pay in 2023 and beyond.

Federal Pay Tables and Grades

The GS base pay schedule is adjusted annually in January with an across-the-board pay increase to reflect nationwide changes in the cost of wages and salaries of private industry workers. Federal employees typically receive periodic wage increases based on performance, longevity, and changes in private-sector pay.

Additionally, it competes with other government and private-sector employers to attract people with the necessary skills the agencies need. As a result, federal workers enjoy 30% to 40% higher total compensation (in wages and benefits) than their private sector counterparts.

Employees with more experience can receive promotions within their pay grade called in-grade step promotions. These promotions don’t usually come with more authority or responsibility but with a pay raise. When you receive a promotion to a higher pay grade, your previously earned step will be maintained. For example, if you are currently at GS-1 Step 3 and promoted to GS-2, you’ll be paid GS-2 Step 3.

Entry Level

GS-1

Job series examples: Trainees and interns (entry-level)

Educational requirements: None

A GS-1 job in a civilian government agency requires no formal education. It’s comparable to an E-1 rank in the military.

GS-2

Job series examples: Interns, trainees, and high school seniors (entry-level)

Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Experience requirements: At least one year experience at GS-1 or equivalent

Employees new to the workforce with a high school diploma or at least three months of general work experience are eligible for jobs at the GS-2 level.

GS-3

Job series examples: Entry-level clerical and administrative positions; full-time employees

Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Experience requirements: At least one year experience at GS-2 or equivalent

GS-4

Job series examples: Payroll clerk, clerk typist, data transcriber, clerk stenographer, automation clerk assistant, etc.

Educational requirements: Associate’s Degree or two years of schooling beyond high school

Experience requirements: At least one year experience at GS-3 or equivalent

GS-5

Job series examples: Engineering and scientific positions, clerical and administrative support, health system specialist

Educational requirements: Associate’s Degree

Experience requirements: At least one year experience at GS-4 or equivalent

If you have a degree but no specific work experience in a particular career field, you can apply for GS-5 jobs. However, if you maintained a B average or met other academic requirements during college, you may be eligible for GS-7.

GS-6

Job series examples: Information receptionist, speech pathology, and audiology

Educational requirements: Associate’s or Bachelor’s Degree

Experience requirements: At least one year experience at GS-5 or equivalent

GS-6 is not frequently used in the GS pay system because the general trend is to promote employees by two grades at a time, and individuals begin at GS-3 or GS-5. While this practice is not absolute, many career paths follow this pattern.

GS-7

Job series examples: Fingerprint identification, customs entry and liquidating, and entomology

Educational requirements: Bachelor’s Degree

Experience requirements: At least one year experience at GS-7 or equivalent

GS-7 is the starting grade for engineers, scientists, and other professionals starting directly out of university or who otherwise have limited relevant experience but with outstanding performance in undergrad or a master’s degree or a year of specialized experience. Employees with a Bachelor’s Degree hired under the Pathways Internship Program start at GS-7.

GS-8

Job series examples: Dental laboratory aid and technician, hydrologic technician, and botany

Educational requirements: Bachelor’s Degree

Other requirements: At least one year experience at GS-7 or equivalent

The GS-8 pay grade and higher are typically occupied by white-collar employees who hold mid-level positions. These positions often involve technical expertise and may also include first-level supervisory responsibilities.

Mid-Level

GS-9

Job series examples: Insurance examining, electrical engineering, insurance examining

Educational requirements: Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree

Other requirements: At least one year experience at GS-7 or equivalent

GS-9 serves as the entry-grade level for many employees who have recently completed their education and hold a Master’s Degree to have accumulated several years of experience in their respective fields. When joining through the Pathways Partnership Program with a Master’s Degree, they will begin at GS-9.

Similarly, if they have a Bachelor’s Degree and are hired through the Pathways Partnership Program, they can reach GS-9 after just one year of service.

GS-10

Job series examples: Government information, horticulture, fish and wildlife administration

Educational requirements: Master’s Degree

Other requirements: At least one year experience at GS-9 or equivalent

Pay grades GS-10, GS-11, and GS-12 are roughly comparable to military ranks such as first lieutenant, captain, lieutenant, and lieutenant commander. GS-10 is less common than grades like GS-3 to GS-9, often found in administrative and clerical roles.

The scarcity of GS-10 positions is due to different career paths in the GS system. The most common career groups, such as administrative/clerical and scientific/engineering, typically do not have GS-10 positions.

GS-11

Job series examples: Physics, archivist, investigative analysis

Educational requirements: Master’s Degree

Other requirements: At least one year experience at GS-9 or equivalent

An employee’s pay with a GS-11 position in the civilian government is similar to a Captain (O-3) in the military. When finalists with a doctorate and no extra experience are hired, they are usually placed at the GS-11 level. Additionally, after working at the GS-9 level for one year, fellows are generally eligible for promotion to GS-11.

GS-12

Job series examples: Labor management relations examining, ecology, toxicology

Educational requirements: Master’s or Ph.D

Other requirements: At least one year experience at GS-11 or equivalent

GS-12 is a commonly held grade, especially among experienced individuals in scientific and engineering roles. It’s the second most common grade after GS-13. Advancement to GS-13 is typically more challenging, so many employees spend several years at GS-12 before getting promoted.

GS-12 is the highest grade attainable before positions become “Career Competitive,” which means the position must be available at USAJobs.gov, and all eligible U.S. citizens can apply.

As higher grades are competitive and harder to obtain, scientists and engineers often reach GS-12 within 3 to 5 years and remain there longer before promotion. Individuals with one year of post-law school judicial clerkship experience may enter GS-12.

Top Level

GS-13

Job series examples: Architecture, internal revenue officer, and customs entry and liquidating

Educational requirements: Master’s or Ph.D.

Other requirements: At least one year experience at GS-12 or equivalent

“Career Competitive” positions at GS-13 and beyond must be publicly listed on USAJobs.gov to allow all eligible U.S. citizens to apply. Positions below this level can be filled through automatic promotion without public listing. GS-13 is typically a team lead role with approximately ten people reporting directly to them, and most organizations have a limited number of GS-13 and above positions.

Through a special agent’s career, they can progress to the GS-13 level. In the case of FBI special agents, achieving GS-13 is often achievable within five years.

GS-14

Job series examples: Commissary management, motor carrier safety, and animal science, supervisory meteorologist

Educational requirements: Ph.D.

Other requirements: At least one year experience at GS-13 or equivalent

GS-14 is the second-highest pay rate in the General Schedule. It is typically given to supervisors who oversee a branch or division. Some technical, scientific, and engineering positions at this grade level also exist, including supervisors, technical specialists, and professionals with advanced degrees.

GS-14 is an advanced position that often involves supervising a large number of employees, sometimes up to 100. Additionally, there are science, engineering, and research positions at the GS-14 level comparable to university professors.

GS-15

Job series examples: Auditing, mining engineering, mathematical statistics

Educational requirements: Ph.D.

Other requirements: At least one year experience at GS-13 or equivalent

GS-15 is the highest pay grade in the General Schedule. It is generally for top-level positions, including supervisors, high-level technical specialists, and professionals with advanced degrees. After reaching GS-15, the pay can only increase through the following ways:

Step increases

Yearly across-the-board pay raises that all federal employees receive

Moving to a region with a locality adjustment

Transitioning to a different pay scale, the Senior Executive Schedule (SES)

The GS pay system has a cap at level IV of the SES. Currently, SES level IV pay is slightly above $160,000 per year. This is the maximum limit anyone can earn in the General Schedule pay system. However, this limit only applies to GS-15 employees with a high pay step in high-paying localities like San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

What’s Included in Salaries Under the General Schedule System?

Base Pay

The base pay is the amount that federal employees under the general schedule receive, regardless of their location. For 2023, the base pay raise is 4.1%. The GS base pay is also adjusted to account for the cost of living in different geographical locations.

For example, GS-14 employees had a maximum raise of 44.15% for those working in San Francisco to a minimum of 16.5% in areas without a specified cost-of-living adjustment.

Locality Pay Adjustment

The locality pay raise is more complex and varies based on 54 locality pay areas. In addition to the 4.1% pay raise in 2023, there is an additional 0.5%, resulting in a federal pay raise of 4.6%. However, the locality portion of that percentage is an average, and each locality pay has its own independently calculated pay raise percentage.

Some federal employees may receive a slightly lower percentage, while others may receive a slightly higher one. The locality-based comparability rate is determined by the area where an employee’s duty station of record is located and is not portable.

Other Federal Pay Scales

Millions of civilian white-collar administrative, professional, clerical, and technical employees use the GS schedule. While it’s uncommon to negotiate salaries in federal government jobs, it’s possible. Negotiation in the private sector differs due to budget and funds management practices, but there are still similarities. One must justify their worth and address salary gaps with the private sector before requesting a higher salary.

Federal Wage System

The federal wage system (FWS) is a pay plan designed specifically for blue-collar workers who are paid on an hourly basis. It ensures that the wages for these laborers are in line with similar jobs in the private sector. Examples of hourly jobs covered by the FWS include carpentry and printing plant work.

The system is implemented to maintain pay equity among federal trade, craft, and laboring employees within a specific local wage area, with employees performing the same type of work.

Foreign Service

Foreign service officers (FSOs) who work for the departments of State, Commerce, and Agriculture are federal employees tasked with representing the government’s interests overseas. They live in different countries for a few years before transitioning to new assignments elsewhere.

These professionals are compensated under the Foreign Service pay plan which consists of nine pay grades ranging from FS-09 (the lowest level) to FS-01 (the highest level), each with 14 steps. The salary of an FSO changes frequently and is influenced by various factors.

Aside from promotions, different assignments can involve danger pay, cost-of-living adjustments, and hardship pay, which impact the amount received. International geopolitics, the strength of domestic and national currencies, and the size of one’s family can increase or decrease the salary between posts.

Senior Executive Service (SES)

The senior executive service (SES) is a performance-based pay system that does not use grade designations. Basic pay within the SES ranges from $120,000 to $165,000 and does not include cost-of-living adjustments. The salary here is solely determined by performance, with no locality pay.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Federal Reserve

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Federal Reserve have distinct pay plans. Generally, base salaries are determined based on a predetermined schedule, with potential increases tied to performance and tenure. Forty government agencies have their specific pay schedules.