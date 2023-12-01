F-35 Lightning II: Everything to Know about Lockheed’s Stealth Fighter Jet

F-35 Lightning II is Lockheed Martin’s most advanced stealth fighter jet. This ultra-modern, single-seat, and single-engine fighter aircraft is designed to give pilots the upper hand in all environments and threats. With this in mind, the U.S. and Italian Air Force and Navy have embraced the aircraft since then.

However, the F-35 is not just another probable replacement for old fighter planes. It represents a giant leap forward in aerial warfare. With its hidden-in-plain-sight abilities and a few next-level technologies, this multi-purpose fighter is the future unrivaled champion of the skies.

This article will tell you what these fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II jets will replace, their key specifications, reasons behind their superiority, and differences.

If you want to know more about the latest developments in the U.S. military, consider attending the Potomac Officers Club’s upcoming Annual Defense R&D Summit on January 31, 2024.

See the event details here | Register now!

F-35 Lightning II at a Glance

The F-35 Lightning II fighter jet was created as part of the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program. It aims to develop a family of advanced combat aircraft with stealth capabilities, versatility, and interconnectedness for the U.S. and its allies. The F-35 program involves over 1,900 suppliers across 48 U.S. states and more than ten countries.

Lockheed Martin leads the F-35 industry team, which includes Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and Pratt & Whitney. This program is the Department of Defense’s most expensive weapon system, with a potential cost of around $1.7 trillion.

The Department of Defense’s F-35 Joint Program Office actively works on the aircraft’s engine performance and technological superiority. So far, the three variants have undergone significant modifications, including a 13% increase in length, 16% wingspan expansion, and a 30% increase in weight compared to their original designs.

What F-35 Lightning II Is replacing?

Current scenario: Many old military planes worldwide are becoming outdated. With advanced features like stealth and enhanced technology, the F-35 will specifically replace aging fighter planes like the A-10 Thunderbolts and F-16 Fighting Falcons in the U.S. Air Force.

The goal: To use one aircraft instead of two different kinds of planes for easy maintenance and huge cost savings. It will also replace the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18E Super Hornets and the U.S. Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harriers, which will remain operational until 2029.

Key specifications of F-35 Lightning II

Wing span: 10.7 m – 35 ft

The wing size of fighter jets affect how they perform in flight. A bigger wingspan allows the jet to carry more fuel and weapons, enabling it to fly further and makes it more effective in combat. On the other hand, a smaller wingspan makes the jet more maneuverable and more suitable for flight in tight spaces.

Both F-35A and F-35B have wingspans measuring 35 feet. The latter is slightly smaller in overall dimensions for operations on ships and short runways, vertical landing, and take-off in a short distance. Moreover, the wingspan measurement fits the requirements inside USN amphibious assault ship parking areas and elevators.

The Navy’s F-35C has a larger wingspan of 43 feet, making it more suitable for aircraft carrier operations. Its wings and landing gear design can be caught by arresting wires on naval aircraft carriers for assisted landing. It can also be launched from catapults, which is important for safe take-off.

Length: 15.70 m – 51.4 ft

The F-35A and F-35C are 51.4 feet (15.7 meters) long, while the F-35B is shorter at 51.2 feet (15.6 meters). The length of these aircraft is custom-built to provide enough internal storage of fuel and weapons, and maintain good aerodynamic performance.

Known for its short takeoffs and vertical landings, the F-35B has a specific airframe structure and slightly different length than the other two.

Maximum speed: Mach 1.6

All F-35 types have a top speed of Mach 1.6, equal to 1,200 mph and attainable even with a full load of weapons. What makes it possible is the powerful engine, aerodynamic design, and lightweight composite materials. These factors work together to minimize drag and maximize thrust, allowing them to reach high velocities.

Furthermore, its low acoustic signature and speedy performance make them undetectable. This significantly reduces the risk of being spotted on any surveillance equipment and enhances protection against enemy fire.

Powerplant: Pratt & Whitney reheated turbofan

Pratt & Whitney developed an advanced, integrated control system that powers all three F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft versions. The F135 turbofan engine includes an afterburner that temporarily boosts with extra thrust of up to 40,000 pounds during take-off or combat.

The company also addressed the “harmonic resonance” issue in the F135 engines and developed a 30-minute fix for every affected engine called the F135 Engine Core Upgrade (ECU). The ECU offers increased thrust, fuel efficiency, and improved thermal management capability for all F-35s.

The U.S. Air Force plans to allocate $245 million for the Engine Core Upgrade in 2024.

Thrust: 191 kN – 40,000 lb

The F135 engine provides 40,000 pounds of thrust with its afterburner for supersonic flight and quick acceleration. When hovering, the F-35 uses a downward-pointing engine and balanced thrust from air pulled from above the aircraft.

The F-35B variant can hover with 40,000 pounds of thrust without the afterburner by relying on the full-authority digital engine control (FADEC) software. This runs the engine at higher temperatures during hover flight.

Weapons payload: 8,160 kg – 18,000 lb

The F-35 fighter jets carry a weapons payload between 15,000 and 18,000 pounds. The F-35A variant has a 25 mm cannon hidden inside the plane with 182 rounds of ammunition. Meanwhile, the F-35B and F-35C have a cannon mounted outside the plane with 220 rounds of ammunition.

The F-35 can internally store up to six missiles for air-to-air engagements and eight bombs for ground attack missions. Additionally, it can carry up to four GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs with a maximum range of 10 miles.

The F-35 can be customized to meet the specific requirements of missions:

In the standard stealth mode, the internal bay can accommodate up to 2.6 tonnes (5700 lbs) of ammunition

In the beast mode, it enhances its firepower even further. When activated, the aircraft can carry armaments weighing up to 10 tonnes (22,000 lbs) internally and on wing-mounted pylons

Reasons behind the superiority of the F-35 Lightning II

Low observability

F-35 fighter jets are designed with low-observable (LO) technology, making them invisible on enemy radar and other detection systems. This helps the pilots maneuver through dangerous areas easily, increasing their chances of survival.

The LO technology is built into the aircraft’s structure. So, it’s super durable and long-lasting. They’ve thought of everything, from the aircraft’s shape and contours to the composite panels and parts. The jets also have a radar-absorbent coating that deflects radar signals right off.

Computing power

The F-35 can carry loads of weapons internally without giving away its stealthy nature. However, it’s not just the F-35’s firepower that sets it apart—it’s the computing power.

The jet’s mission systems provide pilots with situational awareness and command and control capabilities. This fighter jet goes by the moniker, the “quarterback in the sky” or a “computer that happens to fly”, due to its advanced sensor features.

Major Justin “Hasard” Lee, an Air Force F-35 pilot instructor, says the F-35 provides an unmatched situational awareness, which is invaluable in battle.

Single-engine aircraft

Single-engine fighter jets have a big advantage because they are high-performing despite their size. And because of their smaller size, it makes them harder to spot and hit in combat. Conversely, adding a second engine gives more power but will also make the plane heavier and require more fuel.

Fifth-generation capabilit ies

Most advanced sensor suite: It can locate and track enemy forces, disrupt attacks, and jam radars. This includes the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Distributed Aperture System (DAS), Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS), and advanced electronic warfare capabilities .

Advanced sensor fusion: This means that the pilot can gather information from all the aircraft’s sensors and combine them into a single integrated view of the battlefield. This enhanced awareness helps the pilot understand the situation and increase survival.

Performs network-enabled operations: These combine images with other assets on the ground, at sea, and in the air, improving coordination between military units.

Up close: Three variants of F-35 Lightning II

The F-35 family consists of three variants, equipped with the same advanced avionics. All F-35 fighter planes are single-engine fighters with the same design features, sharing 20% design commonality for their parts to keep production costs low.

They have trapezium-shaped wings, conventional horizontal stabilizers, and two vertical stabilizers that face outward. The air intakes on the sides of the fuselage face inward to make them less visible from a side perspective.

F-35A Conventional Take-off and Landing Variant

The F-35A is the standard model of the F-35 series. As a “conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) aircraft”, it operates like traditional fighter jets and relies on runways for takeoff and landing. Among the three, this model is designed for the U.S. Air Force. It is the lightest, smallest, and most agile, specifically optimized for conventional warfare.

What sets it apart is its built-in GAU-22/A four-barrel 25 mm cannon. The U.S. Air Force and most international allied customers use the F-35A.

F-35B Short Take-Off/Vertical Landing Variant

The F-35B Lightning II is used by the U.S. Marine Corps, the United Kingdom, and the Italian Air Force. It features a Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-600 engine with its identifiable small hump located behind the cockpit. This multi-role fighter is capable of in-flight refueling with folding wings for more storage room.

A Rolls-Royce lift fan behind the cockpit is connected to the engine through a drive shaft. This generates half the thrust needed for hovering flight, enabling the F-35B to perform vertical landings.

The lift fan provides lower power settings, cooler exhaust temperatures, and reduced velocities. Likewise, the engine used in the F-35B is more expensive compared to that of the A and C series. This model sacrifices one-third of its internal volume to accommodate the vertical lift system.

Due to this modification, it has a shorter range but the size and shape is similar to the A-type. However, its main engine nozzle can tilt downward for vertical landing capabilities. The F-35B mainly operates from aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, and amphibious assault ships. At the same time, it can operate from conventional airfields.

This type is notably the first operational variant of the F-35 series. It flies without an internal cannon but carries an external pod featuring a GAU-22/A 4-barrel 25 mm cannon along with 220 rounds of ammunition.

F-35C Carrier Variant

This is another advanced stealth strike fighter specifically designed for operations on aircraft carriers. It is also the most fuel-efficient. It has the longest range because of its longer wings and larger wing area, with a fin and elevator.

The F-35C can fly at supersonic speeds, with an internal fuel capacity of around 9,000 liters. It also has the capability for in-flight refueling, extending its operational range even further.

To accommodate carrier operations, the F-35C has ailerons, reinforced landing gear, an arrestor hook, and a strengthened airframe to handle catapult launches and arrested landings. Specifically, its arrestor hook catches the cable upon landing.

This variant has a significant weapons-carrying capacity of up to more than 5,000 lbs of internal weapons or over 18,000 lbs of combined internal and external weapons. The enhanced firepower and added external weapons help the Navy to operate stealthily in permissive air space. Aside from the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps also operates the F-35C.

Other articles you may find interesting: