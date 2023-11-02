Virginia-Class Submarines: Underwater Superiority and Its Price Tag

Virginia-class submarines are advanced vessels that have come a long way since their initial design in 1998. With 34 submarines procured through 2021, the Virginia class steadily replaces the retiring Los Angeles-class submarines.

These submarines boast improved firepower, maneuverability, and stealth, elevating their warfighting capabilities packed with cutting-edge technologies and innovations. Constructing a Virginia-class sub is no small feat, with a price tag of around $3.4 billion and a construction period of approximately seven years.

The U.S. Navy has ambitious plans for its underwater fleet, aiming to build two to possibly three Virginia-class attack subs annually, along with one Columbia-class sub per year until around 2035.

Read on to learn more details about these nuclear-powered vessels.

List of Virginia-Class Submarines

The Virginia-class submarines are fast-attack submarines used by the U.S. Navy. They are powered by nuclear energy operational in deep oceans and shallow coastal waters. These submarines were created to be more affordable than Seawolf-class submarines. All Virginia-class submarines have their commanding officer, executive officer, and chief of the boat.

In service

USS Virginia (SSN-774)

USS Texas (SSN-775)

USS Hawaii (SSN-776)

USS North Carolina (SSN-777)

USS New Hampshire (SSN-778)

USS New Mexico (SSN-779)

USS Missouri (SSN-780)

USS California (SSN-781)

USS Mississippi (SSN-782)

USS Minnesota (SSN-783)

USS North Dakota (SSN-784)

USS John Warner (SSN-785)

USS Illinois (SSN 786)

USS Washington (SSN-787)

USS Colorado (SSN-788)

USS Indiana (SSN-789)

USS South Dakota (SSN-790)

USS Delaware (SSN-791)

USS Vermont (SSN-792)

USS Oregon (SSN-793)

USS Montana (SSN-794)

USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)

Undergoing trials

USS New Jersey (SSN-796)

Pressure hull complete

USS Arkansas (SSN-800)

Under construction

USS Iowa (SSN-797)

USS Massachusetts (SSN-798)

USS Idaho (SSN-799)

What is the price of Virginia-Class Submarines?

The cost of the Virginia-class submarine is around $4.3 billion each, given that the Navy buys two per year, each equipped with a Virginia payload module (VPM). The Navy’s budget proposal includes plans to buy the 39th and 40th Virginia-class submarines.

One of the two submarines will be the Modified Virginia, Subsea and Seabed Warfare (Mod VA SSW), with a procurement cost of around $5.1 billion, and the other submarine will cost about $4.3 billion for fiscal year 2024.

How powerful are Virginia-Class Submarines?

Here are the features giving Virginia-class submarines their underwater superiority:

Unparalleled and Revolutionary Combat System

The Virginia class is an extraordinary combat system with stealth, endurance, and versatility, giving us an advantage against even the toughest opponents. It can keep the Chinese or Russian navies from accessing the sea, take hidden targets deep in Eurasia or Africa out of the blue, and intercept crucial communications of dictators and terrorists.

It could even protect the United States from nuclear attacks by eliminating other nations’ strategic forces at sea. This unique leverage is something no other country will have in future conflicts because America is the only one with plans to deploy such a large and powerful fleet of attack submarines.

Evolution

To keep up with advancing technology, the Navy has continuously improved and adapted the design of these submarines with each new production contract. This started with the “Block III” contract in 2008, which involved redesigning bow sensors, land-attack missile launchers, and other features. The “Block V” contract in 2019 tripled the submarines’ capacity to strike targets on land, further enhancing the technological advancements of the Virginia-class submarines.

Let’s take a look at the evolution of the different blocks of Virginia-class submarines:

Block I: These submarines had four 21-inch diameter torpedo tubes and 12 vertical launch system (VLS) tubes to carry and launch Tomahawk cruise missiles. Each submarine was constructed in 10 modules, and it took about seven years to build.

Block II: In this block, four super modules were used instead of the previous ten individual modules during the final assembly. This change helped save approximately $300 million per submarine.

Block III: Block III submarines featured a large aperture array and two large diameter payload tubes, replacing the VLS system. These tubes were capable of carrying 12 Tomahawk missiles and other deployable payloads. The procurement costs were reduced to $2 billion per hull in fiscal year 2015. Additionally, the spherical main sonar array used on previous U.S. Navy submarines was replaced by the horseshoe-shaped LAB sonar array, which is water-backed instead of air-backed.

Block IV: Block IV submarines underwent three major yard availabilities and completed 15 deployments. A $17 billion contract, the largest in history, allowed for the construction of ten submarines for the price of nine. The primary improvement over Block III was the reduction of major maintenance periods from four to three, increasing the total number of deployments during each ship’s lifetime by one.

Block V: The most recent block introduced a new 84-foot-long section and four additional large-diameter payload tubes. This enabled the submarines to carry 28 Tomahawk missiles and other deployable payloads. The submarines of Block V also achieved acoustic superiority, which is crucial for maintaining U.S. dominance in undersea warfare. This allows the U.S. Navy to operate and maneuver in the world’s oceans effectively.

Innovative Warfighting Capabilities

The Virginia class submarines have introduced several innovations that greatly enhance their capabilities in warfare, particularly in littoral operations or shallow waters. These submarines are equipped with a fly-by-wire control system, which improves their agility and ability to handle ships in shallow waters.

One notable feature of the Virginia class is its support for special operation forces. The submarines have a reconfigurable torpedo room that can accommodate many special forces personnel and all their equipment for extended deployments. This ensures they have everything they need for their missions, including future off-board payloads.

By removing the barrel periscopes, the ship’s control room has been relocated one deck lower and away from the hull’s curvature. This change provides more space and an improved layout for the commanding officer’s situational awareness.

Additionally, the Virginia-class submarines are designed with modular construction, open architecture, and commercial off-the-shelf components. This design allows for the rapid introduction of new systems and payloads, ensuring that the submarines remain technologically advanced throughout their operational lifespan.

Firepower

The Virginia-class submarines are already heavily armed and can carry up to 37 torpedo-sized weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles. The submarines have two VLS systems with a total of 12 slots. However, the upcoming Block V submarines will introduce 28 slots in the VLS, increasing the capacity by 76%.

Coincidentally, the latest Tomahawk missiles, also known as Block V, will enhance the submarines’ capabilities by adding an antiship capability to their existing land-attack mode. These new missiles are expected to be operational before the first Virginia Block V submarine joins the submarine force.

Communication

The Virginia Class submarines have two mast-mounted Raytheon submarine high data rate (sub-HDR) multiband satellite communications systems. These systems allow the submarines to communicate at both super-high frequency (SHF) and extremely high frequency (EHF) simultaneously. This connectivity improves naval operations for real-time sharing of important information and coordination with other units and enhances the lethality of the submarines.

Who Is Working on the Virginia-Class Submarines?

The U.S. Navy procured the first five ships through a bulk-buy contract, while the following five were obtained under a multiyear contract in January 2004. In December 2008, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman were awarded a $14 billion contract by the navy to build eight additional submarines.

Another contract worth $17.6 billion was signed in April 2014 for ten more submarines, bringing the total order volume to 28. General Dynamics Electric Boat formulated a plan to commence construction on two submarines per year for five years, with deliveries scheduled to be completed by 2023.

In December 2019, Newport News and Electric Boat were granted a $22 billion contract to construct nine Block V submarines. The U.S. Navy anticipates receiving the deliveries of these nine Virginia-Class Block V submarines between 2025 and 2029.

Here are the latest contract wins of the following shipbuilding companies:

General Dynamics Electric Boat

General Dynamics Electric Boat, General Dynamics’ subsidiary, has been awarded two significant contracts for the construction and development of Virginia-class submarines this 2023.

The first contract is valued at $217 million for acquiring long lead time material for submarines SSN 814 and SSN 815. This material includes critical components that require substantial lead time to manufacture and deliver. In addition to this, General Dynamics Electric Boat has also received a contract modification worth $967 million from the U.S. Navy for Lead Yard Support and Development and Design efforts for Virginia-class fast-attack submarines.

These contracts highlight the continued investment and support for the Virginia-class submarine program. They position General Dynamics Electric Boat further to enhance the submarine’s capability and superiority and ensure its readiness and effectiveness in the future.

Austal

Austal received a potential $25 million contract from General Dynamics Electric Boat to fabricate the structural assemblies needed for the construction and maintenance of Virginia Class submarines.

FAQs

What did the Virginia Class submarines replace?

The Virginia class nuclear-powered attack submarine is a newer model that succeeded the Los Angeles class in the U.S. Navy. It was developed as a more affordable and adaptable alternative to the Seawolf class submarines. The Seawolf-class submarines, although powerful, proved to be too expensive and not versatile enough, especially after the Soviet Union dissolved and the global threat landscape changed.

After the Cold War, the U.S. Navy needed submarines to handle various operational tasks at a lower cost, leading to the development of the Virginia-class submarines. The production of the Seawolf class was halted after building only three vessels, and the focus shifted to the Virginia class.

How are Virginia-class submarines named?

The Virginia-class submarines are named after states, cities, and notable individuals in American history. Each submarine in the class follows this naming convention. For instance, the first submarine, USS Virginia (SSN-774), was named after the state of Virginia. Similarly, the USS New Jersey (SSN-796) was named after the state of New Jersey, and the USS John Warner (SSN-785) was named after former U.S. Senator John Warner.

In addition to states and cities, some submarines in the class are named after significant figures in American history. For example, the USS John Dalton (SSN-808) was named after John H. Dalton, who served as the 70th U.S. Secretary of the Navy.