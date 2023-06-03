Chris Merdon: Group President at NTT DATA Services

Chris Merdon is the current Group President of the Public Sector at NTT DATA Services, a prime IT service management company. He is a determined leader with decades of experience working on innovative technological solutions and providing them to different government, educational, and civilian entities.

Who is Chris Merdon?

Christopher “Chris” Merdon became the Group President of NTT DATA Services in April 2022. He has a 28-year rich professional background in information technology and services, demonstrating acumen and leadership in sales, government, communications, and profits and loss (P&L) management.

Merdon’s role as Group President entails leading NTT DATA’s Public Sector; he oversees the delivery of technology-impelled solutions to various clients in public sectors spanning the United States and Canada.

In a GovCon Wire interview in May 2022, Merdon uses a three-legged stool metaphor to describe NTT DATA Services’ unique and cutting-edge technological solutions. In providing IT solutions for federal government clients, NTT Data Services are characterized by scalability, modernization, and security.

Chris Merdon graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master in Public Administration from Temple University.

Leadership and Expertise Background

Chris Merdon joined NTT DATA Services in 2016. Before becoming Group President, Merdon’s previous stints at the IT consulting company were:

Division President , from August 2020 to April 2022 – Merdon managed over 1,500 employees with government and education contracts in 42 states and multi-hundred million dollar profits and loss statements, with growth and revenue increasing 100% in under five years.

Senior Vice President of State & Local Government and Education (SLED), from November 2016 to August 2020 – He was responsible for NTT DATA's State and Local Government & Education sector.

Chris Merdon has gained experience in various information technology capabilities for the government and educational sectors from his previous leadership roles at other companies. Before NTT DATA, Merdon worked as:

Chief Information Officer at Howard County Government, from September 2013 to November 2016

at Howard County Government, from September 2013 to November 2016 Senior Vice President at American Traffic Solution, from January 2012 to August 2013

at American Traffic Solution, from January 2012 to August 2013 Executive Director of Public Sector Sales at JP Morgan Chase & Co., from April 2010 to December 2011

of Public Sector Sales at JP Morgan Chase & Co., from April 2010 to December 2011 Senior Vice President of National Public Sector Sales at Xerox Holdings Corporation, from September 2003 to April 2010

Chris Merdon’s Accolades

Chris Merdon’s prowess and know-how in propelling business and revenue growth and engineering advanced technology solutions for clients across different industries have garnered honors and awards.

During his tenure at Xerox, Merdon was awarded the following accolades:

Largest Contract Signed , awarded in September 2006 by Harvey Braswell – Merdon signed an IT-outsourcing contract valued at $35+ million in revenue.

, awarded in September 2006 by Harvey Braswell – Merdon signed an IT-outsourcing contract valued at $35+ million in revenue. Top Salesperson, awarded in September 2006 by Harvey Braswell – Merdon was hailed as the Top Government Salesperson after signing $80 million in annual continuous revenue.

About NTT DATA Services

Photo of NTT DATA Services headquarters from Official NTT DATA Services Website

NTT DATA Services is one of the world’s foremost information, communications, digital consulting, and IT services companies. Its mission is to make digital transformation methods simpler by pushing the boundaries of data, cloud, and applications and making them versatile for customer demands and changing market conditions. On January 23, 2023, NTT Data Services ranked 6 in Brand Finance IT Services 25 2023’s most valuable brand among IT services providers .

NTT DATA Services is a trusted innovator working with over 1,000 clients from different industries internationally. The company has experts and professionals specializing in industry solutions for insurance, travel, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, federal government, financial services, life sciences, and consumer packaged goods sectors.