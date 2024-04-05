Senate Bill to Streamline Federal Procurement Process for Agencies, Contractors

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, have introduced bipartisan legislation that would streamline the federal procurement process for government agencies and contractors by removing barriers to acquiring new products and services.

The Federal Improvement in Technology Procurement Act aims to update federal procurement rules to eliminate obsolete requirements, simplify the bidding process for contractors and expand the use of advanced procurement methods, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said Wednesday.

“My legislation will guarantee that the best and most innovative businesses, including new and small businesses, can compete for federal contracts so that the federal government can keep pace and stay on the cutting edge as it serves the American people,” Peters said.

The bill would also direct agencies to strengthen training for acquisition personnel on the procurement of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence systems.

“Increasing competition within the procurement process for emerging technologies is essential for encouraging innovation and ensuring taxpayers get the most for their money,” Cruz commented.