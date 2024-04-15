Sara Schwartzman Named Deputy Chief of NASA Science Mission Directorate’s Policy Branch

Sara Schwartzman, formerly a policy analyst at NASA, has been appointed deputy chief of the Policy Branch in the space agency’s Science Mission Directorate, according to her LinkedIn post.

She will manage space policy and program analysis and strategic planning efforts in support of NASA’s Earth and space science initiatives in her new capacity.

Prior to her appointment, Schwartzman was a policy analyst within the Science Mission Directorate’s Policy Branch at NASA headquarters.

She joined NASA in 2022 as a program support specialist overseeing operational, administrative and financial portfolios in the Science Mission Directorate.

Before that, Schwartzman was a U.S. Senate bill clerk for seven years and advised Senate leadership on complex legislative policy, procedural issues and operational practices.