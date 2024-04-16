Rob Brown Selected as SVP of Alpha Omega’s National Security Sector

Rob Brown has been appointed as senior vice president of national security solutions at Alpha Omega Integration .

He was chosen for his extensive experience in the technology and national security fields , a background that complements Alpha Omega’s focus on these sectors, the Vienna, Virginia-based company announced on Tuesday.

Chris Cole , executive vice president of national security at Alpha Omega, emphasized the necessity of delivering “innovative solutions that propel customer missions forward” for long-term success. Brown, he said, “is one of the best in the industry for aligning customer needs with industry-leading solutions.”

“We’re thrilled to have Rob joining our team as we continue to drive impact and reinforce our commitment to safeguarding our nation’s security interests,” he added.

Brown previously served as chief technology officer and executive vice president of Systalex, a small business focused on cloud, systems architecture, data management and more. Prior to Systalex, he spent seven years at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where he held multiple roles, including the chief technology officer post.