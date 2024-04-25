Daniel Karbler Selected as Advisory Board Member at TCOM

Retired Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler has joined TCOM ’s advisory board.

He brings a wealth of experience in military leadership roles and in air and missile defense and space operations , the Columbia, Maryland-based company announced on Thursday.

“Our Advisory Board is integral to helping shape TCOM’s short- and long-term strategies that define our future business and technology roadmaps. Dan’s extensive experience will provide the guidance needed to help us navigate evolving customer requirements,” said Ron Bendlin , president and CEO of TCOM.

Karbler spent over 30 years serving in the U.S. military before retiring. During that time, Karbler helmed large military commands; conducted operations, requirements and capability development, test and evaluation; and formulated budgets. He is experienced in creating elevated sensor requirements.

TCOM expects his addition to the board to support its development of next-generation unmanned aircraft systems and counter-UAS technologies.

Karbler’s most recent role was commanding general of the U.S. Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command, where he was the Army’s proponent for Space and High Altitude. Prior to this position, he served as special assistant to the commanding general of the Army Materiel Command. His other previous roles include chief of staff for the U.S. Strategic Command, commanding general of the Army Test and Evaluation Command and director of joint and integration for the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff G8.

His appointment, said Bendlin, “is another major milestone for TCOM and our customers and a welcome addition to the team.”