Randy Resnick: DOD CIO Office Intends to Automate Zero Trust Implementation Plan Review

Randy Resnick, director of the Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office within the Department of Defense’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, said the CIO office plans to automate its review of zero trust implementation plans, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

According to Resnick, the office took nearly four months and tapped 35 full-time personnel to evaluate 39 implementation plans that were received in November.

“So it became apparent to us that we need to automate this process. We need to put it in electronic form where we could actually apply AI tools to actually ask questions and to achieve answers based on the submissions. That’s where our head is going right now,” the 2024 Wash100 awardee said at a symposium on Tuesday.

The CIO office is advancing about 15 zero trust pilots across three courses of action: adding tools to existing infrastructure, developing zero trust-compliant cloud by relying on commercial providers and using an on-prem, private cloud platform.

“We want to do examples of proof of concepts across all three at both levels of target and advanced. If we’re able to achieve target or advanced zero trust within these examples, they would be examples that the components could look at and reduce their anxiety level that it’s impossible to implement zero trust and before the end of 2027,” Resnick stated.

