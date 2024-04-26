MITRE Updates Cyber Resiliency Engineering Framework Navigator to Align With CMMC

MITRE has incorporated the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification into Cyber Resiliency Engineering Framework Navigator, a tool that works to help engineers in their decision-making process when designing cyber-resilient capabilities.

Launched in 2023, CREF Navigator visually represents the various elements of National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-160 Volume 2 Revision 1, which MITRE said Thursday it had helped develop in collaboration with NIST.

With the incorporation of CMMC, the tool shows the relationship of NIST SP 800-160 Volume 2 (Rev 1) to NIST SP 800-171 and the elements of NIST SP 800-172 aligned with CMMC, in addition to various cybersecurity frameworks like the MITRE ATT&CK knowledgebase of tactics and techniques and Cyber Model-Based Systems Engineering for cyber threat modeling.

Regarding the changes to CREF Navigator, MITRE Principal Cybersecurity Engineer Shane Steiger said the enhancements would make it possible for cyber engineers to “create their own scenarios and apply different parameters of threats and techniques,” resulting in customization tailored to individual needs.

